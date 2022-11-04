Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel concert 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, price and more 

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel, two legendary musicians, confirmed their 2023 concert date on November 3, 2022.

The two musicians will perform together for the first time on the same stage at a performance in March 2023. The musicians will perform at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, as well as at a one-night-only show in Arlington, Texas.

It has not yet been established whether either musician will do more gigs together in the future.

However, tickets for their announced concert will go on sale on November 11, 2022, through the SeatGeek and Live Nation websites, with presale tickets going on sale on Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on November 10, 2022. Fans are therefore advised to check Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, and Live Nation websites for ticket prices.

Fans can also follow this event to get notified when new listings are added. Fans who have an access code can use it to view reserved tickets. They can also use the mapbox function on the SeatGeek website to find concert venue parking.

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel concert 2023: Dates, locations and more about the lineup artists

Here are the dates and locations for the artists' concert:

March 10, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

April 08, 2023, Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

May 19, 2023, Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

Fans can find more information at Stevie Nicks' official website -stevienicksofficial.com

Meanwhile, Stevie Nicks has teased a new song inspired by the 2022 midterm elections. Stevie Nicks, according to rumors, cited an impassioned poem called Get It Back and even hinted that it will be published as a song later.

Speaking of Joel, he has a number of upcoming engagements, including his MSG residency and his solo Billy Joel tour.

Here are the dates for Billy Joel's individual tour:

November 11, 2022, Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

November 23, 2022, New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

December 03, 2022, Auckland, NZ - Eden Park

December 10, 2022, Melbourne, AU - Melbourne Cricket Ground

December 19, 2022, New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

January 13, 2023 – New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

January 27, 2023, Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

February 14, 2023, New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

March 26, 2023, New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

July 07, 2023, London, UK - Hyde Park with Lione Richie and Sheryl Crow

Meanwhile, fans are looking forward to Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel performing together for the first time.

