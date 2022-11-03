Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats Ball Arena show: Tickets, where to buy and more 

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are confirmed to return to Denver, their hometown, and play at Ball Arena. The artist's show will be supported by special guests Marcus Mumford and Hermanos Gutiérrez.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are returning after more than 20 years of living and playing in Denver and six years following their band was founded.

There are also many ticket packages for the event that will aid Rateliff's foundation, The Marigold Project. The project helps advocates for economic, racial, and social justice. Tickets are available for sale at nathanielrateliff.com.

Fans can visit Nathaniel Rateliff's official website for more details about the tour and its tickets.

Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats Ball Arena show: Dates, locations, and all you need to know

Here is the tour schedule with the dates and locations for Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Live shows:

December 9, 2022, Aspen - CO-Belly Up

December 10, 2022, Aspen - CO-Belly Up

December 16, 2022, Denver - CO-Ball Arena*

March 3, 2023, Denver - CO-Boettcher Concert Hall+

March 4, 2023, Denver - CO-Boettcher Concert Hall+

April 6, 2023, Tyagarah, Australia - Byron Bay BluesFest

April 7, 2023, Tyagarah, Australia - Byron Bay BluesFest with Marcus Mumford and Hermanos Gutiérrez and The Colorado Symphony

On December 16, 2022, Rateliff and the band's performance at Ball Arena is significant as it's their first-ever arena show. The venue will also witness a performance by Marcus Mumford. The Night Sweat's debut shows will also be hosted at New York's Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl, and Berkeley's Greek Theatre.

Rateliff's yearly Holiday Shows in Denver are known to be festive to celebrate with friends and music.

Earlier in the year, Nathaniel Rateliff put the Night Sweats together. Interestingly, several moons ago, Marcus Mumford had witnessed Rateliff play for local clubs. After some years, during the early stages of Mumford & Sons, the group gave Rateliff a chance to perform as their opening act in several shows.

In the past, Rateliff and the band also surprised the fans at Newport Folk with a headlining set that consisted entirely of Paul Simon tracks. The momentous event was heightened when Simon joined Rateliff for Graceland and three more tracks onstage.

Rateliff and the band also supported their 3rd studio album, The Future, with the group performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

