Headbangers Boat Cruise 2023: Tickets, where to buy, Lineup, dates and more

American heavy metal band Lamb Of God has announced the details of their first-ever Headbangers Boat 2023., on their official social media page on November 1, 2022.

The band has teamed up with Sixthman, a trailblazer in the festival and music cruise industry, to organize their Headbangers Boat.

Tickets for the cruise's presale are available on the Headbangers Cruise website until November 3, 2022. The general public sale will begin at 2 p.m. ET on November 11, 2022. Fans are encouraged to visit the Headbangers Cruise website for more information.

Pre-sale buyers are also entitled to a special cabin photo with the Lamb of God.

Headbangers Boat Cruise 2023: Lineup, dates and all you need to know

Lamb Of God will be sailing with artists including Mastodon, Hatebreed, GWAR, Shadows Fall, God Forbid, and Fit For An Autopsy.

The band has confirmed two distinct headline sets, including a complete performance of Ashes Of The Wake. The lineup will be announced in greater detail soon. The event will be hosted by Jose Mangin and Riki Rachtman, and it will feature live tapings of Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta's, The Jasta Show podcast.

Other activities on the Headbangers Boat 2023 include a Q&A session and photography exhibit with the band's frontman Randy Blythe, as well as a drum-off with drummer Art Cruz. A casino tournament with bassist John Campbell is also planned.

The tour will begin on October 31, 2022, on a Norwegian Pearl cruise from Miami to the Bahamas and will conclude on November 4, 2023.

More about Lamb of God

Lamb Of God is a Richmond, Virginia-based rock band. The band was formed in 1994 under the name Burn the Priest. LoG changed their name to avoid being mistaken for a satanic metal band.

Bassist John Campbell, vocalist Randy Blythe, guitarists Mark Morton and Willie Adler, and drummer Art Cruz are among its members. Phil Demmel filled in for Willie Adler on guitar and John Campbell on bass on its many schedules in 2022.

The Lamb of God (LoG) released their ninth studio album Omens on October 7, 2022, followed by a North American tour with Killswitch Engage.

The band has nearly 2 million total US sales, with two albums certified gold by the RIAA. Lamb of God received Grammy nominations for tracks from their 2009 album Wrath in 2010 and 2011. They were nominated again in 2016 for their track 512.

