Two Step Inn Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

The Two Step Inn Festival 2023 has announced its lineup with the country’s renowned artists Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers, who will headline the festival. The festival will also feature numerous popular artists including Wynonna Judd, Tanya Tucker, and Midland. It also has emerging artists Priscilla Block and Hailey Whitters, influential R&B and gospel artist Mavis Staples, and rapper T-Pain.

The lineup also includes pop DJ and producer Diplo. The Two Step Inn Festival has many artists from the 90s era, including Jo Dee Messina, Clay Walker, Travis Tritt, John Michael Montgomery, Diamond Rio, Lonestar, Pam Tillis, Little Texas, and Shenandoah. The lineup list also has Paul Cauthen, Nikki Lane, Charlie Robison, and Kaitlin Butts.

More lineup artists are anticipated to be confirmed in the coming weeks. On April 15 and 16, 2023, the Two Step Inn Festival is set to kick off at San Gabriel Park in Georgetown, Texas.

Two Step Inn Festival 2023 tickets

Tickets will be available for a special limited presale starting November 4, at 10 am CT. Fans can sign up to receive a presale code on the Two Step Inn’s official website.

It also has a general on-sale starting at 12 pm on November 4. Several ticket options are accessible, including single-day passes, two-day Giddy Up general admission passes, Saddle Up VIP passes for 2 days, and Big Hoss platinum passes.

Premium packages will have the advantage of a closer view of the stage, and a full-service bar with beer, wine, and cocktails for purchase. Air-conditioned restrooms will also be available in the package. The 2-Day ticket prices vary according to the chosen package, including Giddy Up starting at $149, Saddle Up at $499, and Big Hoss at $1,099.

The 1-Day tickets will also have different ranges, including Giddy Up starting at $99, Saddle Up at $299, and Big Hoss at $649.The premium perks have the option for fans to upgrade their experience with Saddle Up and Big Hoss Tickets, allowing buyers to enjoy prime views, exclusive amenities, getaways from the crowd, and more.

More information about payment and ticketing options will be accessible on the Festival’s official website.The lineup will be one of the best in the next year’s festivals. ⁣The festival also revealed that the Two Step Inn Festival will be the world’s largest outdoor honky tonk, including three stages where fans will be able to enjoy the famous and talented artists’ performances.

The festival also has many attractions for fans to have the best experience at the concert. With more than 40 artists performing on three stages, it also has live music from country currents, country classics, and country curiosity. Foodies will also be having the option to get delicious festival food, drinks, and more from Central Texas.

The Two Step Inn will include camera-ready moments and multiple dance floors with dedicated artists and festival merchandise sections.

