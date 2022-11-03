J. Cole Dreamville Music Festival 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, and more 

J. Cole confirmed his 3rd edition of the Dreamville Music Festival on October 31. On April 1 and 2, the festival will take place in Raleigh, North Carolina, at Dorothea Dix Park.

Ticket pre-sale will be accessible to Dreamville fans who sign up for the official festival email or text newsletter on the festival's official website www.DreamvilleFest.com.

The lineup announcements will be shared soon.

All you need to know about J. Cole Dreamville Music Festival 2023

The festival has been postponed many times in the past few years. The singer confirmed his first event in 2018 with a star studded lineup that included SZA, Big Sean, and Young Thug. Due to the consequences of Hurricane Florence, the event got canceled.

The festival took place for the first time in April 2019 at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park with popular artists including Cole, Big Sean, Nelly, SZA, 21 Savage, 6LACK, Teyana Taylor, Davido, and Saba.

The event was again postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic. The festival returned in April this year, with performances by numerous renowned artists like Wizkid, Lil Baby, Kehlani, Wale, Moneybagg Yo, Rico Nasty and the Dreamville label roster Ari Lennox, EarthGang, J.I.D., and more.

The festival had visitors from around the world with various activities, local vendors, food trucks, and artisans from the greater Triangle area.

The event organizers also revealed that the 2022 festival had around 80,000 total attendees and earned over $6.7 million in economic impact on the local Raleigh and Wake County communities.

The festival lineup for 2023 will be finalized by singer Cole. According to the reports, the lineup will focus on community, diversity, and inclusivity.

Dreamville was initially formed by J. Cole in 2007 as a record label, and was later upgraded to a contemporary, multidisciplinary entertainment, and media company.

It has Studios, Apparel, Impact, and Festival divisions. Dreamville Records currently represents many artists including J. Cole, J.I.D., Ari Lennox, Bas, EarthGang, Cozz, Lute, and Omen.

Following 2018, J. Cole's Dreamville Festival is also one of the biggest yearly events in the state of North Carolina and is also one of today's most popular artist-led music festivals in the world. It has guests regularly traveling from around the world and all 50 U.S. states to enjoy the huge festival.

With talented past performers who have epitomized festival’s center stages. Ranging from the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B also including established touring acts. It offers on-stage reunions and exciting up-and-comers.

The festival also offers a large-scale multi-stage festival with numerous performances from famous musicians and a family-style cookout. It's a place where everyone feels welcome and has a seat at the table.

