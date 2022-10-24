Slickianna found dead video: Internet condemns circulation of viral footage as Aneka Townsend passes away

Aneka 'Slickianna' Townsend was discovered dead on the shore of the sea in Reading, St. James, on October 21, 2022. Her mother positively identified the body of the 35-year-old social media influencer on Saturday.

As per reports, a few people had been to the beach earlier that Friday morning at 9:30 am and discovered a partially decomposing body floating in the water. The police were summoned and the body was later fished out of the water by the marine police.

A towel that appeared to be covered in blood and a wig were also discovered at the scene.

Besides the fact that she has a son, little is known about her private life.

Internet calls out people for sharing Slickianna's found dead graphic video

The body of the social media model was found naked, except for a single shoe. The shoe was later matched to the one in Slickianna's latest Instagram post, along with tattoos up the side of one leg.

A graphic video of the floating body is being circulated on social media, much to the qualms of her family, fans, and friends. Townsend, who has over 371k followers on Instagram, was known by her friends as selfless, energetic, supportive and thoughtful.

The graphic video has since been taken down, but netizens are condemning those who shared the video, along with some negativity. Fans called the video sickening and disturbing, urging those who originally posted it to delete it.

An outpouring of love flooded Slickianna's social media. The influencer, sometimes known as 'Kayan,' is remembered by her family and friends. Tweets and condolences also went out to Aneka's son.

#rip #slickianna

Jah jah

Update on Aneka Townsend's death

The Jamaican constabulary force announced that they have identified a possible suspect linked to the murder of the Influencer.

The Jamaican police released a statement on Twitter on Saturday afternoon, stating that Rushane Patterson of Prosper, Hanover, had until 5 pm Saturday to report to the Freeport Police Station in Montego Bay, St James.

Jamaica Constabulary Force @JamaicaConstab Police Confirm Identity of Body Found in St James. Person of Interest named. Police Confirm Identity of Body Found in St James. Person of Interest named. https://t.co/vUEdhFcchq

Senior Superintendent of Police, Vernon Ellis, confirmed that following a police probe into the matter, a motor vehicle has also been seized. He said:

“A series of operations have been conducted this morning in a neighboring parish and a vehicle was recovered.”

Patterson, otherwise known as Chizzie, is said to have information that could help in the progress of the ongoing investigation.

Slickianna's body was found with a head wound, possibly caused by a gunshot. However, no official cause of death has been announced yet. In addition, the high command is asking anyone who believes they have any information that can assist investigations, to call the police emergency on 119, the JFC tip line at 811, or CrimeStop at 311.

