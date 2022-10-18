Sarah Boone's trial date revealed as Winter Park Florida-native allegedly leaves boyfriend to die in suitcase

Sarah Boone, who has been charged with the murder of her boyfriend Jorge Torres Jr., is currently awaiting trial for second-degree murder. She is being held at the Orange County jail in Orlando, Florida.

Sarah Boone when she was arrested on suspicion of murder (image via Law & Crime Network)

Initially, the Florida native claimed that her boyfriend's death was an accident, but when authorities went through her phone, they found evidence of intentional homicide.

Sarah Boone's trial has been reset and is scheduled to begin on November 7, 2022, at 9 am.

Sarah Boone's murder of boyfriend detailed.

At around 1 pm on February 23, 2020, Sarah Boone called 911 and claimed that she found her boyfriend dead. In the call, she told the dispatcher that the previous night, she and her boyfriend had been playing hide and seek when she put him in a suitcase.

According to her story, 42-year-old Boone and her boyfriend Jorge Torres Jr. were drinking wine and playing hide and seek in their Winter Part apartment. The couple thought that it "would be funny" to put Jorge in a suitcase and he willingly hopped inside before she zipped him inside.

Boone then went up to her bedroom and passed out. Later, she claimed that she had forgotten Torres was still in the suitcase when she woke up at around 11 am the next morning.

She stated that she assumed he was in a different room using the computer and it was only in the afternoon that she realized that he might still be inside the suitcase.

Sarah Boone and Jorge Torres Jr. (image via Getty Images)

That was when she unzipped the suitcase and found an unresponsive Jorge, and called the police. When they arrived, police found Jorge's body beside the suitcase near the door with a cut on his lip and bruising around one eye.

Upon searching her phone, investigators found two videos that were recorded the previous night. One showed Torres yelling out Sarah Boone's name as he struggled to get out of the suitcase. He could be heard saying that he "seriously" couldn't breathe.

However, Boone responded to it and said:

"For everything you’ve done to me. F*ck you. Stupid. Yeah, that’s what you do when you choke me.”

The second video showed Torres calling out to her from the suitcase. When she was shown the videos, Boone couldn't get through them and claimed that she couldn't remember filming them.

There was a long history of domestic abuse and physical assault between the two.

In 2018, Boone was charged with battery and strangulation after a physical fight broke out between the two when they returned from a bar. The pair had contradictory stories and refused to press charges against each other. They posted bond, and the case was later closed.

Sarah is being held without bail and is awaiting trial. If convicted, she faces life imprisonment. She is represented by the Orange County Public Defender, who is yet to make any comments.

