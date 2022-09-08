What did Gabriel Davies do? Missing Washington teen arrested for alleged killing of mother’s ex-fiance

On Thursday, September 1, the state police detained a 16-year-old football player, Gabriel Davies from a Washington high school who vanished under "strange circumstances" and is currently suspected of executing a murder.

Previously reported missing Thurston Co. teen Gabriel Davies' bail has been set at $1M. He's charged as an adult w/ murder, burglary & unlawful possession of a firearm. Prosecutors say he staged his disappearance and may have tampered w/ evidence

According to Pierce County documents, 16-year-old Gabriel Davies is accused of first and second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, and two counts of illegal possession of a firearm. He is charged in connection with the slaying of a 51-year-old male in the 21700 block of 190th Street East in Orting.

Reportedly, the Orting man discovered dead in his residence is believed to be his mother's ex-fiance. The name of the victim has not yet been revealed by Pierce County officials. They have also detained another teenager, Justin Yoon, allegedly for the same murder.

More details on homicide by Gabriel Davies

Based on sources, Gabriel Davies' car was found abandoned in his family's driveway last Thursday, sparking a two-day hunt in and around his hometown of Olympia. According to reports, Thurston County sheriffs discovered his cell phone on the ground and an abandoned automobile with blood inside.

On August 31, Lt. Cameron Simper said:

"A vehicle with items strewn about, a small amount of blood inside the vehicle and a phone that had been shattered on the ground."

Investigators have been working with FBI agents to track Gabriel's cell phone data. Simper says they believe the teen drove to the Tilley Road location at around 5:00 pm, with the phone last used at around 5:10 pm.

Additionally, police authorities had been investigating the unnamed man after he missed four consecutive days of work. However, it was declared that he had been allegedly deceased for at least 24 hours, according to detectives. The department said in a statement:

“Deputies were told the resident, a 51-year-old man, had not shown up for work for four days. When they got inside, however, they found the man dead. The man had a gunshot wound, but no firearm was nearby. Deputies called for detectives and forensic investigators to respond to the scene.”



We were searching for Gabriel Davies this week who was missing and then located. He has been charged with murder.

The department continued:

“[On] Friday night, our detectives had enough evidence for probable cause to arrest two suspects in this case. Just after 8 pm both of our suspects, two 16-year-old males, were taken into custody.”

It is unknown if Gabriel Davies and Justin Yoon have committed perjury or whether they are represented by counsel. They were booked on the same accusations and taken to the Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center.

According to Thurston County court documents, Davies took part in his parents' divorce case in 2009 and his mother's domestic abuse case with her new husband in 2013.

Second-degree murder is a legal term in the US that often refers to the intentional killing of another person who was not the intended victim, but who was nevertheless killed for some other reason, such as negligence or malicious intent.

