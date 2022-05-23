BTS' J-Hope cheers on footballer Son Heung-min for winning the Premier League Golden Boot 

K-pop global sensation BTS' J-Hope is known for his positive nature and sunshine-like vibes. The K-pop idol recently expressed his excitement on Instagram regarding Son Heung-min’s Premier League Golden Boot win on the last day of the season.

The Chicken Noodle Soup crooner’s celebratory post has surely proved his supportive and kind nature. However, this is not the first time the singer has shown support for other celebrities.

Despite being in a competitive industry, each BTS member has been known to support and encourage other famous personalities within and outside the K-pop music industry.

On May 22, 2022, BTS member J-Hope took to his official Instagram account and updated fans with some exciting content. Nothing related to the group’s activities, but the idol went on to share a celebratory post about South Korean footballer Son Heung-min’s individual victory at the end of the English Premier League's 2021-22 season.

J-Hope also didn’t forget to tag the footballer in his Instagram story and shared videos of Son Heung-min scoring his last goal of the season. Known for his extraordinary talent as a forward player, Son Heung-min won the prestigious Premier League Golden Boot. The professional footballer plays for Tottenham Hotspur and captains the South Korean national team.

The Premier League, also known as the English Premier League (EPL), is the highest level of the English football league system. Consisting of twenty clubs, it functions on a system of promotions and relegation with the English Football League. The league season usually operates from August to May, with each team playing 38 matches.

On May 22, the race for the Golden Boot went on with Liverpool player Mohamed Salah and Tottenham’s Son Heung-min. According to reports, the latter struck twice in the second half against Norwich City to reach up to 23 goals, but Salah scored a goal in the 84th minute against Wolves, thus claiming his 23rd goal.

With this achievement, both Salah and Son Heung-min shared the Golden Boot award, with Son Heung-min becoming the first Asian player to win the award. The Premier League Golden Boot is an annual association football award presented to the top and leading goalscorers in Premier League.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time the two superstars have virtually interacted. Back in 2021, Son Heung-min congratulated the K-pop boy group on the release of their collaboration track, My Universe, with British rock band Coldplay. The professional footballer also gifted signed uniforms to the BTS members.

Son Heung-min has also praised the septet on a number of occasions and spoke about his admiration for the group by calling them 'national heroes' and rooting for their success.

