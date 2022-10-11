What happened to Rex Orange County? Allegations explored as singer is charged with multiple counts of assault

English singer Rex Orange County has been charged with s*xually assaulting a woman six times in the United Kingdom.

As per The Sun, the 24-year-old personality, whose real name is Alex O'Connor, allegedly assaulted an anonymous woman twice on June 1, 2022, in the West End. He again assaulted the same woman, who is over 16, four times the following day, once in a taxi and thrice at his Notting Hill residence, reported Leading Britain's Conversation.

On October 10, Rex County Orange denied the assault allegations after appearing at London's Southwark Crown Court. The musician was released on unconditional bail after pleading not guilty to all six allegations. A preliminary trial date of January 3, 2023, has been scheduled.

Rex Orange County's rep broke silence on his behalf

After news of his allegations came to the limelight, Rex Orange County's representative issued a statement to Variety addressing the situation.

“Alex is shocked by the allegations, which he denies, and looks forward to clearing his name in court. He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings.”

On July 2, Rex Orange County took to his Twitter handle to announce that he had to cancel his tour dates in New Zealand, Europe, and Australia "due to unforeseen personal circumstances."

Without revealing any reason, the singer issued a lengthy statement, saying:

“I am having to spend some time at home this year and I will not be able to continue with touring as planned. This is the last thing I want to do. I love touring and I am so sorry to be letting anyone down. I look forward to getting back to it as soon as I can.”

Brief background on Rex Orange County

Born on May 4, 1998, Rex Orange County is a native of Hampshire, England. He credits his musical influence to famed English bands like ABBA, Queen, and Green Day, which encouraged him to participate in the school choir. Alex O'Connor had his hands set on drums and piano, which he learned to play before switching to guitar at the age of 16.

O'Connor became a drummer after he graduated from The BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology.

In November 2016, the musician released his first software-recorded album on Soundcloud and garnered the attention of English record producer Ben Ash, with whom he later released singles like UNO, Best Friend, and Untitled.

The following year, Rex Orange County released his second album, Apricot Princess. The same year, he rose to prominence with hits like Loving Is Easy and Best Friend. He also appeared on Tyler, the Creator's 2017 album Flower Boy.

Since then, the musician has released three studio albums and one mixtape. His latest album, Who Cares?, was released in March 2022.

