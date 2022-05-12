Who is Denzel Curry? Florida artist declares himself the ‘best rapper alive’

Shortly after the release of his critically acclaimed LP Melt My Eyez See Your Future, American singer and rapper Denzel Curry deemed himself to be the best rapper alive in an interview with XXL.

Curry said:

“Just look out for me. Look out for any of the next projects that’s ’bout to come out. I’m ’bout to shake the whole game up. I don’t care what anybody gotta say, bro. I’m the best rapper alive. Point blank, period.”

About Denzel Curry

Denzel Curry recently released his fourth studio album. (Image via Burak Cingi / Getty)

Denzel Curry is a 27-year-old American rapper who was born and raised in Carol City, Florida. He started rapping when he was in middle school and began working on his first mixtape in 2011. Florida rapper SpaceGhostPurrp featured the mixtape on his social media, paving the way for Curry to enter the local music scene. He joined Purrp's hip-hop collective Raider Klan.

Curry, who also goes by Zel and Zeltron, left Raider Klan in 2013. He released his debut studio album Nostalgic 64 when still in high school. He has since released three extended plays, namely 32 Zel/Planet Shrooms in 2015, 13 in 2017, and Unlocked, a collaboration with Kenny Beats in 2020.

Curry has four studio albums to his credit, namely Imperial in 2016, Ta13oo in 2018, Zuu in 2019, and Melt My Eyez See Your Future in 2022.

Denzel Curry speaks about hip-hop and his new album

The 27-year-old spoke about the diversifying scene of hip-hop in his interview with XXL and noted that he has watched the game go from ‘90s stuff in 2013 to where it stands now. According to Denzel Curry:

“Then everybody wanted to be trap. Then everybody wanted to be sad. I’m watching all that stuff evolve over time. The way that hip-hop is going right now, it feels like a hybrid. But you gotta remember, hip-hop is always gonna change. That’s something I even had to realize doing it.”

Denzel Curry released his fifth studio album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future, on March 25. Featuring appearances from T-Pain, 6LACK, Rico Nasty, JID and Slowthai among other artists, the album debuted at No. 51 on the Billboard 200.

Speaking about the album, Curry said:

“I wanted something that was gonna sound big. I wanted some of these songs to sound like they belonged in stadiums. ‘Sanjuro,’ ‘X-Wing,’ ‘The Last’ and ‘Ain’t No Way’ are definitely my Graduation moments. If you listen to that album, it has a variety of beats, too. I just wanted something that sounded as colorful.”

Curry also spoke about his tenure in the industry:

“I really don’t feel like a veteran even though I been doing this for over 10 years. I just thought of it as me doing. Ten years worth of work so I could get somewhat noticed. And I still got work to do. Ultimately, I just feel good about it. That I’m able to do something I love every day.”

Denzel Curry appreciates Kendrick Lamar

Curry also appreciated Kendrick Lamar’s recently released single, The Heart Part 5, saying that he was super inspired by the project and wanted to up his game.

The Heart Part 5 is Kendrick Lamar's first track to be released since 2018. The music video for the same, directed by Dave Free and Lamar, saw Kendrick Lamar’s face morph into various deepfakes, including OJ Simpson, Will Smith, Jussie Smollett, Kobe Bryant, Kanye West, and Nipsey Hussle.

