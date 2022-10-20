Who was Nubia Cristina Braga? Instagram influencer shot to death outside home

On October 14, 2022, social media influencer Nubia Cristina Braga was gunned down outside her home in the Santa Maria neighborhood of Aracaju, Brazil.

The New York Post reported that Nubia Cristina Braga was returning home from a hair salon when she was shot to death. Brazilian officials arrived at the scene at approximately 9 pm, discovering the 23-year-old's dead body. According to 7News, authorities believe two men were involved in the killing.

MatterThatMatters @WillMatter4

CrisTina

BRAGa 'shot' to death outside her hoU$e by motor-cycle men WHO fled the scene

The 'grisly' case came to after the shell boasted NEarly 60,000 InstaGram followers, was DisCoverED dead at her in the Santa Maria neighborhood POPuLAr BraZilian beauty inFLUencer NúbiaCrisTinaBRAGa 'shot' to death outside her hoU$e by motor-cyclemen WHO fled the sceneThe 'grisly' case came toafter theshell boasted NEarly 60,000 InstaGram followers, was DisCoverED dead at herin the Santa Maria neighborhood POPuLAr BraZilian beauty inFLUencer Núbia CrisTina BRAGa 'shot' to death outside her hoU$e by motor-cycle 🔫men WHO fled the sceneThe 'grisly' case came to💡after the💣shell boasted NEarly 60,000 InstaGram followers, was DisCoverED dead at her 🏡in the Santa Maria neighborhood

Authorities state that upon arriving home, Braga was confronted by the two suspects, who reportedly left their motorcycle in front of the house and entered her property through the front door.

Authorities have not yet disclosed whether or not both suspects fired at her. The case is currently under investigation. The motivation behind the murder remains unknown.

Nubia Cristina Braga maintained travel blogs

According to Nubia Cristina Braga's Instagram profile, she has nearly 60,000 followers. As per the Latin Times, she was known among social media users as 'The Boss,' eventually emerging as the owner of a clothing store called Boss's Closet.

Besides fashion-related content, her profile included live travel blogs documenting her trips to places such as Rio De Janeiro, New York, and Gijon.

Braga also promoted local festivals and charity efforts in Aracaju. Claudia Menezes, the victim's aunt, described her as a selfless, kind, and ambitious person eager to volunteer for initiatives such as Aracaju's local Christmas and Children's Day Festivals.

Menezes said:

“Núbia did volunteer work and helped everyone. She left a legacy behind."

She said that Braga had never indicated that she might have enemies. Menezes added:

“We want to know why they did this to Nubia. Nubia never said anything if she was being threatened."

The influencer's death provoked shock and outrage among her fans, with many claiming that it was symptomatic of a severe degree of lawlessness in Brazil.

As per News.AU, one user wrote:

"May your passage be peaceful, God is with you."

Another wrote:

"Rest in peace, princess, you were an amazing girl."

According to the Latin Times, another user noted how she was killed only 3 hours after her final post.

The user wrote:

"My JESUS, the woman only posted a Story 3 hours ago and was brutally murdered, only God can comfort her family and friends."

As per Meauwww, Nubia Cristina Braga's final post was a live recording of her visit to a salon. Brazilian police have requested anyone with information on the murder to step forward.

Poll : 0 votes