Love You To Death: How was James Langley murder case solved?

James Langley in its upcoming episode 3 of season 1.

The title of the third episode is Burning Betrayal and as stated in the official ID's synopsis for the episode of Love You To Death:

"When Mary Ann Langley finds her husband James nearly burned to death in their home, investigators race to determine if it was an accident or an assault."

Reportedly, James Langley was brutally burned by his wife named Mary Ann Langley on December 14, 2006. The incident ended James' precious life.

James Langley's wife Mary Ann was furious at him for allegedly having an affair

A still of Mary Ann Langley (Image via Oxygen)

It was December 14, 2006, the day when James Langley, unfortunately, became the victim of a terrifying assault. He met his demise at the hands of his wife, Mary Ann Langley. The couple had been married for nearly 25 years.

James' wife Mary Ann was furious at him for allegedly having an affair with another woman. In her rage, she set James on fire after putting gasoline on his body and then ignited the light with a match stick.

Initially, during the investigation, it seemed like a terrible accident, however, later on when investigators delved deep into the case, they realized that something was off about Mary's statements regarding her marital life with James.

She initially stated to the investigators that they used to have normal arguments and very small issues in their marriage, but then changed her statement. She later exclaimed that James' behavior towards her was extremely harsh and there were times when she felt like stabbing him.

These contradictory statements made the investigators suspicious of Mary Ann.

Mary and James' neighbors' statement

A still of James Langley (Image Via Oxygen)

Investigators were able to collect several pieces of evidence that suggested the incident was a murder and not an accident. But the most pivotal piece of evidence came to the investigators when Sheila Polite and Rodney Polite came forward with their statements.

They were Mary and James' neighbors and also relatives. They arrived at Langley's house after hearing Mary screaming in fear. Upon their arrival, they saw James with an almost melted stomach and they could also smell gasoline all over their house.

They also heard James say some significant things with regard to who set him on fire. As per TheCinemaholic, Sheila told the police that James told her while he was in intolerable pain:

"He was sleeping and he watched [Mary] pour gasoline or something on him...[he] watched [Mary] pour the liquid on him and light him on fire.” (Via TheCinemaholic)

Rodney told investigators that James Langley told him:

"I know what happened. Ann set me on fire."

A still of Mary Ann Langley (Image via Oxygen)

These statements, along with other pieces of evidence, helped the investigators solve the complex case. In 2009, Mary Ann was put behind bars and given 20 years of jail time. However, she passed away on October 25, 2021, while serving her sentence.

In 2009, Mary Ann was put behind bars and given 20 years of jail time. However, she passed away on October 25, 2021, while serving her sentence.

