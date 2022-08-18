Flames of Passion: Who killed Charlottesville mom Robin Aldridge and her teen daughter Mani?

Flames of Passion is a highly consuming true-crime documentary that is all set to explore and chronicle the bone-chilling murder case of Charlottesville mom, Robin Aldridge, and her teen daughter, Mani.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic information about violence.

The hair-raising documentary, Flames of Passion will debut this Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 10 PM, exclusively on Investigation Discovery. The official synopsis for Flames of Passion, released by Investigation Discovery, reads:

"Fire rips through a house in Charlottesville, Va., and amid the devastation, authorities find the bodies of a mother and her teen daughter; police surmise they died in a violent attack before the fire and comb through their online lives for clues."

The heart-wrenching incident goes back to December 2014. Reportedly, Robin Aldridge and her daughter Mani Aldridge were murdered by a man named Gene Everett Washington.

Since Investigation Discovery dropped the news of Flames of Passion, viewers have been curious to learn about the case and the sinister murderer.

So, without further ado, let's dive in and find out about the monstrous murderer ahead of the documentary's arrival on Investigation Discovery.

Learn all about the Charlottesville murderer before the arrival of Flames of Passion on Investigation Discovery

Who is Gene Everett Washington, and what did he do?

A still of Gene Everett Washington (Image Via WINA/Google)

Gene Everett Washington, from Charlottesville, was convicted for the spine-chilling murder of mother-daughter duo Robin Aldridge and Mani Aldridge in 2014. Robin Aldridge was 58 years of age at the time, and Mani Aldridge was 17.

According to police reports, Gene Everett Washington was 30 years of age when he committed the heinous crime, and he and Mani were known to each other. Charlottesville Police Chief Tim Longo said:

"It was a senseless and brutal act of violence, but Mr. Washington was familiar with Mani and Mani with him,...There's a lot we don't know about timing and sequence of events because we haven't had a chance to conduct a thorough search of the house, that may perhaps tell us the story," (Via NBC12)

A still of Robin Aldridge and Mani Aldridge (Image Via NBC12/Google)

Reportedly, Gene Everett Washington brutally beat the mother and daughter, leading to the duo's death. He then allegedly wrapped their bodies in blankets and set fire to their Rugby Avenue house.

On December 5, 2014, at around midnight, firefighters reportedly found the unrecognizable bodies of Robin and her teenage daughter, Mani, in their house. After that, the monstrous murderer, Gene Everett Washington, stole their car, a blue 2003 Toyota Matrix, from the house.

Police later discovered the car at Barracks West Apartments in Charlottesville.

What happened to Gene Everett Washington?

A still of Robin Aldridge and Mani Aldridge's burned-down house (Image Via WVTF/Google)

Reportedly, just three days after the incident, the sinister murderer, Gene Everett Washington, was arrested after significant evidence, along with the car, was found at the Barracks West Apartment Complex.

Chief Tim Longo further said:

"The recovery of Robin's car and the recovery of a substantial amount of evidence from a dumpster at Barracks West Apartment Complex is what drew us to that community and that particular location," (Via NBC12)

Later on, Washington was found guilty of the two murders in the Charlottesville Circuit Court during the trials. He received a sentence of life imprisonment and an additional 40 years behind bars for his crimes.

Don't forget to watch Flames of Passion, arriving on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 10 PM on the popular true-crime destination, Investigation Discovery.

