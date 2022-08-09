People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s - Who killed Frank Lee Black Jr. and where is he now?

People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s, the highly absorbing and quite intriguing true-crime series, will be revisiting and exploring the heartbreaking murder case of New Jersey businessman Frank Lee Black Jr. in 1996. The chilling true story will be chronicled in the show's brand new Episode 7 of Season 1.

This episode of People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s is all set to premiere on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 8 pm EST, on the popular true-crime destination Investigation Discovery.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic information about violence.

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming seventh episode of People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s Season 1, titled, 1996: Wheeling and Dealing:

"The 1996 disappearance of New Jersey businessman Frank Black Jr. captivates readers of People Magazine; investigators searching for Black believe he may be dead and can't find his body."

In February 1996, 58-year-old Black Jr., a school bus business owner from New Jersey, was allegedly abducted and shot to death by another New Jersey businessman, Alan Mackerley. Police reportedly never found the dead body.

Since ID's People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s released the news of the highly arresting Episode 7 of Season 1, depicting the heart-wrenching real-life murder story of Frank Lee Black Jr., the audience has been buzzing with curiosity to learn all about the whereabouts of the cold-blooded murderer, Alan Mackerley.

People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s: Whereabouts of cold-blooded murderer Alan Mackerley explored

Who was Alan Mackerley and what did he do?

A still of Frank Lee Black Jr. (Image Via Monsters and Critics)

Reportedly, Alan Mackerley was a billionaire businessman who belonged to New Jersey. He was the successful owner of a school bus contracting business company named Byram Bus Line.

He was allegedly friends with the victim, Frank Lee Black Jr., for a long period of time. However, their relationship started to become quite bitter after they turned into business rivals following a significant business deal that happened to be gained by Black Jr. That particular contract was held by Alan Mackerley before it went to Black Jr.

This reportedly made Mackerley furious to the extent that he didn't stop until he took the life of Frank Lee Black Jr. He allegedly plotted the terrifying murder of Black Jr. with his then girlfriend Lisa Costello.

They deceived the businessman into flying to West Palm Beach, Florida, where they kidnapped him and shot him in the head, ending his precious life. His body was then thrown into the Atlantic Ocean and was never found again.

Where is Alan Mackerley now?

A still of Alan Mackerley (Image Via Treasure Coast Newspapers)

In 1998, Alan Mackerley was reportedly convicted by the authorities for committing first-degree kidnapping and murder of Frank Lee Black Jr. During the 2005 trial, one of Alan's closest friends revealed to the court that the former had confessed to committing the brutal murder.

He was found guilty of murder and went on to receive a lifetime imprisonment sentence, without any chance of parole. He was reportedly serving his time behind bars at the Union Correctional Institution in Raiford, Florida. However, Alan Mackerley passed away inside the prison, serving his life sentence, as stated by the state prison officials' report.

Watch People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s Season 1 Episode 7, premiering on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 8 pm EST, on Investigation Discovery.

