3 things to know about Frank Lee Black Jr. murder case

The bone-chilling 1996 Frank Lee Black Jr. murder case is all set to be explored and depicted in the brand new Episode 7 of the highly gripping true-crime show, People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s Season 1. The seventh episode will make its debut on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 8 pm EST, exclusively on Investigation Discovery.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic information about violence.

People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s Season 1 Episode 7 has been titled, 1996: Wheeling and Dealing. The official synopsis for the upcoming episode of People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s Season 1 states:

"The 1996 disappearance of New Jersey businessman Frank Black Jr. captivates readers of People Magazine; investigators searching for Black believe he may be dead and can't find his body."

The astonishing and terrifying murder case dates back to February 1996 when 58-year-old Black Jr., a millionaire businessman from New Jersey, was cold-bloodedly murdered by his rival businessman Alan Mackerley. The victim's body remains reportedly undiscovered.

Since Investigation Discovery dropped the news of the seventh episode of People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s Season 1, investigating the heartbreaking true story of Frank Lee Black Jr., viewers of the show have been quite eager to learn all about the spine-chilling murder and kidnapping case of 1996.

So, without further ado, let's dig a little deeper and find out some significant facts about the 1996 murder case of millionaire businessman Black Jr. before episode 7's release on Investigation Discovery.

3 significant facts about the heart-wrenching murder of Frank Lee Black Jr.

Who was Frank Lee Black Jr.?

A still of Frank Lee Black Jr. (Image Via Monsters and Critics)

Reportedly, Frank Lee Black Jr. was a millionaire businessman who originally belonged to Andover, New Jersey. He began his career as a bus driver and later became a businessman after inheriting his family's business.

Reportedly, in the Sussex County of New Jersey, he operated a school bus contracting business by the name of Frank L. Black Bus Service. The company used to operate a good number of school buses to transport children to and from different schools. At the time, everything seemed to go smoothly for Frank Lee Black Jr. Unfortunately, the life of Black Jr. and his family members was changed forever after a hair-raising incident took place in 1996, when he was 58 years old.

What happened between the millionaire school bus business owner Frank Lee Black Jr. and Alan Mackerley?

A still of Alan Mackerley (Image Via Treasure Coast Newspapers)

Frank Lee Black Jr.'s perfect life came to an end when a serious rivalry between him and another school bus business owner in New Jersey, Alan Mackerley, took place. Mackerley also reportedly owned a school bus operating company called Byram Bus Line.

As per reports, Mackerley was a long-time and good friend of Frank Lee Black Jr. But the friendship soon allegedly turned into a severe rivalry when Frank Lee received an intriguing contract for transporting approximately 150 children from Morris County’s small Mine Hill school district.

Alan Mackerley used to hold Morris County’s small Mine Hill school contract for a long time. Suddenly losing a huge contract to Black Jr. took the rivalry to another level.

How did Frank Lee Black Jr.'s life ended?

Alan Mackerley was convicted for the cold-blooded murder of Black Jr. (Image for representation via Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Reportedly, the fatal rivalry between Black Jr. and Mackerley became the sole reason for the former's unfortunate demise. On February 24, 1996, Black Jr. reportedly boarded a Kiwi Airlines plane from Newark, New Jersey to West Palm Beach, Florida.

He went on a business trip to discuss a business deal with a woman named Mia Giordano, according to his daughters. However, the meeting was reportedly a hoax and the woman was Alan Mackerley's girlfriend Lisa Costello. As per reports, it was all a conspiracy to make him disappear forever.

Black Jr. was allegedly kidnapped and brutally shot in the head, and his body was dropped into the Atlantic Ocean, which was never found by the authorities. In 1998, two years later, Alan Mackerley was convicted of the first-degree murder of Black Jr.

He received a sentence of life imprisonment without parole. He was serving his sentence at the Union Correctional Institution in Raiford, Florida. However, according to a state prison official's report, Mackerley passed away while serving his life sentence inside prison.

Don't forget to catch People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s Season 1 Episode 7, debuting this Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 8 pm EST, exclusively on Investigation Discovery.

