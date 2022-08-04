ID's People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the 90s - How many people killed Bobby Kent?

Bobby Kent was a bodybuilder and a bully whose actions propelled his friends and their friends to take drastic measures against him. They thought it was the only way to put an end to Kent's abusive behavior and eliminate him once and for all. In an act of rage and betrayal, seven individuals murdered 20-year-old Bobby on July 14, 1993.

Trigger warning: This article contains information about graphic violence.

The vicious killing of Bobby Kent was a crime that brought to light the brutality of a particular group of suburban middle-class youths in South Florida. Decades later, ID's latest true-crime series, People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the 90s, will delve into the case of Bobby Kent, a Floridian bully whose own best friend conspired against him after having suffered enough.

The official synopsis of episode 4 titled 1993:Murder Pact, scheduled to air on August 4, 2022, at 8 pm ET, states:

"In 1993, investigators find the body of a young Florida man in the Everglades; when homicide investigators question his group of friends, they uncover a sordid world of s*x, prostitution, and bullying."

Who all were involved in Bobby Kent's 1993 murder pact?

Bobby Kent's carefully orchestrated 1993 murder plot involved seven Floridian youths, three of whom, including his best friend Martin "Marty" Puccio, were directly associated with the 20-year-old bully. The remaining four willingly participated in the killing of Kent that shocked the once peaceful community of Hollywood, Florida.

Marty and Bobby were childhood friends and shared a particularly dysfuntional bond, given the latter's unacceptable bullying habits. The Puccios remembered Marty as a little kid returning home bruised and sometimes bleeding after his meetings with Bobby. They knew of his misbehavior towards their son and urged him to drop contact with young Bobby. But their rocky friendship lasted far into their teenage years, manifesting itself in both fun and aggravating behavior.

Things changed when 20-year-old Marty's girlfriend Lisa Connelly entered the scene. He even told her about the years of suffering at the hands of his so-called best friend. Later, when she learned of her pregnancy with Puccio's child, the 18-year-old felt the need to intervene. Lisa even tried to keep Bobby distracted by introducing him to a friend named Alice "Ali" Willis (17). The two dated for a while before Ali broke it off, claiming that Bobby was abusive towards her.

After a failed attempt to keep him distracted, Lisa then came up with a murder plan and made sure there was no scope for it to fail. The plot involved Alice Willis, Bobby's former girlfriend, her then-boyfriend, Donald Semenec (17), and her friend Heather Swallers (18). They were joined by Lisa's cousin Derek Dzvirko and a hitman named Derek Kaufman. Lisa and Marty were evidently at the center of it.

Bobby Kent's murder plan execution on July 14, 1993

The seven involved in the plot lured Bobby Kent into a trap put-together to eliminate the 20-year-old bully in hopes of escaping his torment. Their initial plan was to take him to a construction site and shoot him. However, that never happened, given that they failed to produce a gun. Not that it stopped them from doing the deed.

Police received a tip concerning Bobby's whereabouts four weeks after he disappeared. His body was found in a lake near Weston, Florida, with multiple stab wounds and a nearly crushed skull. His neck was slit open, there were at least twelve stab wounds to the body, and had suffered severe blunt force trauma to the head, as stated by the medical examiner who performed the autopsy.

It later came to light that Donald had stabbed Bobby in the neck that night while Alice kept him preoccupied, and Martin continued the violent assault even after Bobby repeatedly pleaded for help. Finally, Kaufman whacked Bobby with an aluminum baseball bat and the group left him there close to the lake.

As previously stated, the upcoming episode of People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the 90s airs on Thursday, August 4, at 8 pm ET, on Investigation Discovery.

