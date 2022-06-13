Ethan Liming murder: Case explored as three suspects arrested for beating teenager to death

Ethan Liming, a 17-year-old from Ohio, was beaten to death by three men outside an Akron school on June 2. The school was built by LeBron James' foundation as per authorities.

On June 11, the authorities were able to apprehend the accused successfully. Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20, Tyler Stafford, 19, and Donovon Jones, 21, were arrested on Saturday by the US Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and Akron Police.

Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett, in a press release, said:

"I am happy to report that today, officers with the Akron Police Department made several arrests in connection with the death of Ethan Liming. We thank the members of the community for their outpouring of support that helped investigators throughout this investigation."

Akron police have stated that tips from the public led to the suspects being identified and homicide warrants issued. Earlier in the week, police announced a $30,000 reward for information regarding Liming's killers.

The brutal killing of a rising high school senior was termed a "senseless act of violence" by the police.

Ethan Liming's killing an 'absolute nightmare' says victim's father

Reacting to the news of his son's death, Bill Liming called the situation an "absolute nightmare" and said that Ethan "had a very bright future."

On June 2, around 10:46 p.m. local time, Ethan Liming was killed after a fight in a parking lot at the I Promise School in Akron, police had stated in a press conference. Liming and his friends were playing around by shooting people with a toy water gun from a car when a group of individuals approached them and beat them up.

Bill further said:

"He was with a really good group of guys, and they were out trying to have fun, trying to be teenagers, and they ran into some people I wish they had never met in their lives."

When officers were dispatched to the scene, Ethan Liming was found "unresponsive" within an Akron school parking lot. Although they tried to revive the 17-year-old, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Liming is said to have died from blunt trauma to the head, the Summer County Medical Examiner's office said.

Reacting to the teen's death, LeBron James also extended his condolences to Ethan Liming's family.

Meanwhile, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, in a report by ABC 5, was quoted as saying:

"Ethan's senseless and tragic death has touched every person in our community. These arrests would not have been possible without the dedication of our Akron Police Department and their collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force."

Ethan Liming was studying at Firestone Community Learning Center and was enrolled in the Academy of Design. Addressing faculty and staff following the death of Liming, Akron Public Schools Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack said in a report by NBC News:

"Ethan was an athlete, a school leader … and young man with a bright future. The circumstances of how he died will stay with (us) for a very long time."

The arrested accused, Deshawn Stafford, Tyler Stafford, and Donovan Jones, have all been charged with murder and felonious assault. Meanwhile, Jones is also charged with disrupting public service as well.

