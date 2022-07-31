Evil Lives Here: What happened to Morgan Metzer?

The upcoming episode of Investigation Discovery's Evil Lives Here, is all set to dive into the sensational case of Morgan Metzer's assault. Titled He Pretended to Save Me, the upcoming episode, which airs on Sunday, July 31, will see the case of Canton resident Morgan, who woke up to what was described as "every woman's worst fear" on New Year's Day last year.

When the young mother-of-two awoke from her sleep on the first day of 2021, she saw a masked man with a mechanical voice in her bedroom. The man proceeded to tie her up, beat her, and assaulted her before her recently divorced husband came to her rescue. But with lingering doubts about Rodney Metzer's story, authorities soon found out that the recently heartbroken man was behind this brutal attack.

Read on for more details about the sensational case of Morgan Metzer.

What happened to Morgan Metzer and how was the perpetrator caught?

A month after her divorce from her lover, Morgan Metzer faced a life-changing experience at the hands of a masked man on the first day of the year. In the early hours of January 1, 2021, a masked man with a distorted voice allegedly attacked Morgan in her bedroom. She said "Every woman’s worse fear is to wake up to that...That voice still to this day just haunts me when I sleep."

Morgan recalled that the masked perpetrator beat her up with a gun, choked her twice, and zip-tied her hand behind her back. He went on to assault her and put a pillowcase over her head. She recalled that the intruder mentioned something about her ex-husband before leaving. She said:

"On his way out he kept saying ‘You messed up. You’re going to be fine, but we can’t say that about your ex-husband. You’re really going to miss him.'"

Moments later, Morgan Metzer's ex-husband burst in and played the hero. Security cameras allegedly showed Rodney first going to the front door, then the back deck. He came in pretending to rescue her and called 911. Describing this rescue pretense, Morgan recalled:

"He was extremely shocked by what I looked like...But not a shock of ‘Oh my gosh, who did this to you?’ but ‘Oh my gosh, look what I just did to her."

Upon investigation, authorities discovered that Rodney was copying his ex-wife’s text messages and taking photos of her in the shower when she wasn’t looking during the time she had allowed him to sleep on the sofa. He made up a story to get himself inside his ex-wife's house.

Rodney had claimed that he came to rescue his ex-wife after someone knocked on his window and yelled her name. Investigators did not believe this and arrested him for lying to the authorities. Soon, authorities discovered an open bag of zip ties in his apartment, which resembled the ones used to tie Morgan Metzer. Rodney's search history also pointed to his dangerous plan.

With all the evidence in place, Rodney pleaded guilty to 14 charges and accepted a 70-year sentence, with 25 years behind the bars.

The upcoming episode of Evil Lives Here will cover the case in detail when it airs on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 10 PM EST. Stay tuned for more updates!

