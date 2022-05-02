What time will Who Do You Believe? air? Intense plot, release date and more about innovative crime series

ABC is bringing a thrilling true-crime reality show to its platform and we are ready with our popcorn. Who Do You Believe? premieres on May 3 at 10.00 pm ET on ABC Network and viewers can also stream it on Hulu.

ABC's new series Who Do You Believe? takes the viewers through a compelling ride by making them listen to two different narratives of the same true crime, one from the point of view of the victim, another from the criminal's eye.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"The innovative, new series features simultaneous storytelling to take viewers through compelling true-crime cases from dual perspectives. In each episode, the audience steps into the shoes of two contrasting narratives to hear the recounts directly from the victims and criminals with never-before-revealed details."

Both of the involved sides share details that have never been disclosed in front of the public. After listening to the dual narrative, the audience takes upon the role of a judge and chooses the guilty and the innocent.

According to the synopsis:

"Then the viewer plays armchair detective to deduce and piece together different versions of the truth. There are two sides to every story – and there's no telling how far one would go for their marriage, child or way of life. Within this unique storytelling format, every episode culminates by revealing key details from the adjudicated cases leaving you to question: "Who Do You Believe?"

Who Do You Believe?: Season 1 Episode 1

The first episode of the series, titled Overwhelming Charity, will feature a formerly engaged couple, Mark Athans and Charity Parchem. They dated for 5 months before getting engaged. However, both partners accuse each other of several crimes.

Charity will shock viewers by claiming that her then-fiance poisoned her. She believes that Mark is a dangerous person. She also tells the viewers in a recent promo that Mark had stopped her from working by giving her an ultimatum to choose between her professional and family life. She says:

"He was tracking my car, tracking my phone."

Mark, on the other hand, denies the allegations. He says,

"That's a lie."

He claims that he got a tracker to keep his own car safe. He reveals that Charity had a criminal record.

One will have to judge who is speaking the truth and who is guilty of the crime. Viewers can stream the episode on May 3 at 10.00 pm ET on ABC Network.

Who Do You Believe? is produced by Lime Pictures in association with Walt Disney. The showrunner of this season is Alex Weresow, the producer of the infamous documentary series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.

Edited by Khushi Singh