What happened to Frank Lee Black Jr.? People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s to revisit millionaire's murder

People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s is a highly arresting and much-watched true-crime show that is all set to revisit and investigate the heart-wrenching and quite astounding 1996 murder case of Frank Lee Black Jr. in its upcoming seventh episode of Season 1.

Episode 7 of People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s Season 1 will air exclusively on Investigation Discovery this Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 8 pm EST.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic information about violence.

The title of the seventh episode is 1996: Wheeling and Dealing. The official synopsis for the upcoming brand-new episode of People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s Season 1 states:

"The 1996 disappearance of New Jersey businessman Frank Black Jr. captivates readers of People Magazine; investigators searching for Black believe he may be dead and can't find his body."

Reportedly, in February 1996, millionaire businessman Frank Lee Black Jr. from New Jersey was murdered in cold blood by his millionaire rival Alan Mackerley when he was 58 years of age. However, his body was never found by the police.

Since the news of the upcoming episode of People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s Season 1, chronicling the hair-raising true story of Frank Lee Black Jr., was released, viewers have been eagerly waiting to see how the horrifying kidnapping and murder case of 1996 will unfold.

So, without further delay, let's jump right in to find out what happened to millionaire businessman Frank Lee Black Jr.

Lean all about what happened to millionaire businessman Frank Lee Black Jr. ahead of the upcoming episode of People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s

Who was Frank Lee Black Jr. and what happened to him?

A still of Frank Lee Black Jr. (Image Via Monsters and Critics)

Frank Lee Black Jr. was reportedly a successful businessman from Andover, New Jersey. He began his career as a bus driver. Later on, he inherited his family business and things started to look up for him.

His company, the Frank L. Black Bus Service, used to run a school bus contracting business in Sussex County, New Jersey. It operated several school buses that transported children from and to their schools. Everything was going well for the businessman at the time.

However, everything reportedly turned upside-down for him when he got involved in a turf war with his rival businessman Alan Mackerley, who used to be a long-time friend of Frank Lee Black Jr. Mackerley also used to own and operate a similar school bus contracting company, Byram Bus Line, in New Jersey.

The severe turf between the two long-time friends and business owners began when Black Jr. gained a contract to transport nearly 150 students from Morris County’s small Mine Hill school district. Mackerley held the contract for a long period of time before suddenly losing it to Black Jr., creating serious turf.

Alan Mackerley was convicted for the cold-blooded murder of Frank Lee Black Jr. (Image for representation via Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Reportedly, on February 24, 1996, Black Jr. disappeared from the face of the earth in Newark, New Jersey, after boarding a Kiwi Airlines plane to reach West Palm Beach, Florida. Before he began his journey, he informed his daughters that he was going to meet a woman named Mia Giordano for a highly intriguing deal of selling sixty vans to Chile.

Unfortunately, Black Jr. reportedly had no idea that this was going to be his last journey and he would never return from this business trip. Later on, after a long investigation and witnesses’ statements, it was perceived and revealed that Frank Lee Black Jr. was abducted, drugged and brutally shot to death in the head.

Reportedly, his dead body was thereafter thrown into the Atlantic Ocean so as not to be found by the authorities ever again. Later on, in 1998, the victim's business rival Alan Mackerley was convicted for the cold-blooded murder of Black Jr.

Don't forget to watch People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s Season 1 Episode 7, arriving on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 8 pm EST, on Investigation Discovery.

