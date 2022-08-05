Living With A Serial Killer: Where is serial killer Shawn Grate now?

Living With A Serial Killer, the immensely engrossing true-crime show, will chronicle and explore the spine-chilling real-life story of serial killer Shawn Grate in the brand new and highly anticipated fifth episode of Season 2.

The episode will premiere this Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT, on the popular true-crime destination Oxygen.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic information about violence.

The official synopsis for Episode 5 of Living With A Serial Killer Season 2 states:

"A rescue mission of an abducted woman turns macabre when two dead women are found in the house; during the interrogation, the killer reveals the location of more bodies; his half sister discusses a dysfunctional childhood that shapes a serial killer."

Shawn Grate is a monstrous American serial killer who resided in Marion, Ohio and was arrested and convicted in 2016 for the heinous crime of brutally killing five women.

Since the official preview for the 5th episode of Living With A Serial Killer Season 2 was released by Oxygen, viewers have been quite eager to witness how the hair-raising true story unfolded.

The current whereabouts of Shawn Grate explored ahead of Living With A Serial Killer Season 2 Episode 5 premiere

Who is Shawn Grate and what did he do?

Shawn Grate is a convicted serial killer from Marion, Ohio, U.S. He reportedly took the precious lives of five women, namely 43-year-old Stacey Stanley, 29-year-old Elizabeth Griffith, 29-year-old Candice Cunningham, 31-year-old Rebekah Leicy, and 23-year-old Dana Nicole Lowrey.

His heinous killing spree allegedly began in 2006 and lasted until 2016, the year he was convicted. According to the autopsy reports, strangulation was the cause of death for the five victims. Several of his victims were also brutally beaten and stabbed.

In September 2016, he allegedly kidnapped a 38-year-old woman who remains unnamed and is referred to as 'Jane Doe'. Shawn went on to s*xually abuse and assault her for three consecutive days. Fortunately, the victim was able to call 911 and ask for help. Her 911 call helped police arrest the sinister serial killer from the Yellow Ashland house.

Where is he now?

Shawn was indicted on twenty-three counts collectively during his trial. The terrifying serial killer was found guilty of the killings of Elizabeth Griffith and Stacey Stanley, for which he was given a death sentence by the court on June 1, 2018.

Later on, on March 1, 2019, Grate pleaded guilty to the inhuman murders of Rebekah Leicy and Candice Cunningham and was given life imprisonment without parole.

On September 11, 2019, he was later found guilty of murdering Dana Lowrey and was given another lifetime imprisonment without parole with an additional 16 years behind bars.

Shawn Grate is currently 45 years old and imprisoned at Chillicothe Correctional Institution, where he is serving his life sentence. His death sentence is set to be executed in 2025.

Watch the 5th episode of Living With A Serial Killer Season 2, this Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 9 PM ET / 8 PM CT, on Oxygen.

