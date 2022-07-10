Oxygen's Living with a Serial Killer: Who was Houston serial killer Anthony Allen Shore and how did he die?

Oxygen's Living with a Serial Killer, a highly arresting true-crime show, is set to revisit and investigate the shocking case of serial killer Anthony Allen Shore in its Season 2 premiere episode, which is set to air on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 9 /8c, only on Oxygen.

The official synopsis for Oxygen's premiere episode of Living with a Serial Killer Season 2 reads:

"For decades, Houston police search for a serial killer preying on young women until a local man's DNA finally reveals the culprit. Upon his arrest, the killer's sister and daughter learn his true identity as the Tourniquet Killer."

Anthony Allen Shore was a monstrous serial killer who was arrested in 2003 and sentenced to death in 2004 at the age of 42. Follow along as we reveal further details about Houston's 'Tourniquet Killer' before the premiere of Living with a Serial Killer Season 2.

Living with a Serial Killer Season 2 premiere set to explore the brutalities committed by Houston's 'Tourniquet Killer' Anthony Allen Shore

Who was Anthony Allen Shore?

A still of Anthony Allen Shore, whose case will be explored in Living with a Serial Killer Season 2 (Image via Oxygen)

Serial killer Anthony Allen Shore hailed from Houston, Texas, and he became known as the 'Tourniquet Killer' for strangling the life out of his victims with a home-made tourniquet. Between the years of 1986 and 1995, he allegedly murdered one young woman and three young girls, and he also s*xually assaulted them.

He was first married to Gina Lynn Worley, with whom he went on to have two daughters, Amber Shore and Tiffany Shore. After his divorce from Worley, he married another woman named Amy Lynch, who also went on to divorce him. Lynch found out that he tortured and s*xually abused his daughters, who were in his custody following his divorce from Gina Lynn Worley.

Reportedly, his first murder was in 1986 when he strangled a 15-year-old Laurie Trembley. Thereafter, in 1992, he s*xually assaulted and murdered 21-year-old Maria del Carmen Estrada by strangulation. After his arrest in 2003, he admitted to assaulting and murdering two other young girls, 9-year-old Diana Rebollar and 16-year-old Dana Sanchez.

How and when did Anthony Allen Shore die?

Anthony Allen Shore was reportedly arrested and convicted in 2003 after DNA evidence was discovered under the fingernails of one of his victims, 21-year-old Maria del Carmen Estrada. It connected him directly to the 1992 murder case, so Shore's trial began in 2004. On November 15, 2004, he received the death penalty from the court. His death sentence was executed with a fatal injection on January 18, 2018, when he was 55 years old.

Reportedly, his final words when he was put to death were:

"Oooh-ee! I can feel that,...burned."

Anthony Allen Shore also said in his final statement:

"No amount of words or apology could ever undo what I've done,...I wish I could undo the past, but it is what it is." (Via NBC News)

Don't forget to watch the case of serial killer Anthony Allen Shore unfold on Living with a Serial Killer Season 2. The premiere episode is set to air on Saturday, July 9, 2022, exclusively on Oxygen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far