Who was Walter Gibbs and how did he die? Oxygen's Exhumed: Killer Revealed to explore strange murder case

Episode 6 of Exhumed: Killer Revealed Season 2 is all set to make its debut on the 5th of June (Sunday), 2022, at 7/6c, exclusively on Oxygen. The upcoming episode will explore and evaluate the heart-wrenching and quite shocking murder case of Walter Gibbs that shook the world of his near and dear ones.

Oxygen's Exhumed: Killer Revealed is a widely watched and highly gripping true-crime docuseries that investigates and depicts dreadful murder cases where crucial discoveries lead to extreme changes in the murder case, turning the case nearly upside-down.

Walter Gibbs, an 80-year-old was found dead at his own house in Lemmon on April 1, 1990.

At first, it was thought that the man died of natural causes at a hospital. But later on, when his body was exhumed 13 months after his death, it suggested something else.

It's safe to say that viewers have been eagerly waiting to see how the bizarre murder case of Walter Gibbs will unfold since the preview for Episode 6, which is the upcoming episode of Exhumed: Killer Revealed Season 2, was dropped by Oxygen.

So, without further delay, let's dive in and find out all about Walter Gibbs and what happened to him.

Learn about the strange murder case of Walter Gibbs ahead of the upcoming episode of Oxygen's Exhumed: Killer Revealed Season 2 premieres

Who was Walter Gibbs, and what happened to him?

Story continues below ad

Walter Gibbs was a well-known member of his society in Lemmon and was very much loved by his near and dear ones. He was reportedly born in 1904 and unfortunately passed away in 1990, denoting that he was 85 years of age at his demise in Lemmon.

Allegedly, Walter Gibbs was smothered with a pillow to death on the 1st of April (April Fools Day), 1990, at Gibb's own house in Lemmon.

The upcoming brand new episode of Exhumed: Killer Revealed is all set to delve deep into the difficult and quite bizarre murder case of Walter Gibbs in 1990.

Story continues below ad

As revealed in the preview for the upcoming episode of the Oxygen true-crime show, Walter Gibbs was loved by his friends.

One of his friends, Jim Hearwall, is seen exclaiming in the preview for the episode:

"Walter was a big part of our lives. We all loved Walter. He was just a great guy. When I found out from my dad that Walter had passed away, it kind of hit me hard....I felt there was something messed up about Walter's death....His health was okay. I mean he could get around, so it was kind of shocking that he went so quick like that."

Story continues below ad

Another dear one of Walter Gibbs is seen saying in the preview:

"I'm kind of going to miss him. I liked Walter. That was a sad ending to a pretty good man."

By the looks of it, it seems like the Lemmon community was quite a bit rattled by the sudden death of their beloved Walter Gibbs.

Eight months after the dreadful incident, on the 8th of December 1990, Robert Overturf, an Fmr. Special Agent of South Dakota Attorney General received a call from the Chief of the Lemmon Police Department.

The Chief revealed that he was contacted by someone from the South Dakota penitentiary in Springfield regarding an inmate remarking another inmate about a murder she committed in Lemmon.

Story continues below ad

The inmate who forwarded the information was Gail Baskins. She told the agent that a fellow inmate had confessed to murdering Lemmon. Reportedly, the murder was of Walter Gibbs, and the inmate who confessed was Darlene Phillips, one of the former wives of the 85-year-old man.

Later on, thorough investigations suggested that allegedly a total of three people were involved in the murder of Walter Gibbs. Darlene Phillips and her twin sister Delores Christenson, who was also married to Gibbs, and Jerome D. Phillips, Darlene's husband.

Don't forget to watch Episode 6 of Exhumed: Killer Revealed Season 2, arriving on Oxygen on the 5th of June, 2022, at 7/6c.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far