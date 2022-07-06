Lynn Armstrong Reister murder: 3 quick facts to know

The 2001 murder case of Lynn Armstrong Reister will be the focus of Season 10 Episode 61 of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, a highly engaging true-crime series. The episode is all set to be released this Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 8 pm, exclusively on Oxygen.

The upcoming episode is titled Deadly Devotion. The official synopsis for the Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode reads:

"Members of the military risk their lives every day, and in the muscular army world, a woman was a commander who cared; news of her murder is met with pure shock because, in a place where loyalty is prized, one clue reveals a breathtaking betrayal."

In 2001, 30-year-old U.S. Army Captain, Lynn Armstrong Reister, was reportedly murdered with a knife within a bedroom of her house in El Paso, Texas by her brother-in-law, Rodney Reister, who was commanded to commit the heinous crime by his brother and the victim's husband, Roger Raymond Reister.

Lynn was six months pregnant at the time of the murder. The heart-wrenching murder rattled everyone who knew her.

Viewers have been quite intrigued to learn what happened to Captain Lynn Armstrong since the official synopsis for the upcoming episode was dropped. So, without further ado, let's jump right in to find out some of the quick highlights of the hair-raising El Paso murder case.

Learn 3 quick facts about the heartbreaking murder case of Captain Lynn Armstrong Reister

How was the relationship between Lynn Armstrong Reister and her husband Roger Raymond Reister?

A still of Lynn Armstrong Reister (Image via NBC News/Google)

Reportedly, Army Captain Lynn Armstrong met her husband Roger Raymond Reister when she was posted in Germany from 1994 to 1997. Captain Lynn soon fell in love with Roger Raymond Reister, who was a Sergeant at the time. The couple reportedly got married in February 1996.

The couple then went on to have a son together in June 1996. In November 1997, the family, which initially looked perfect and quite happy, shifted to El Paso, Texas. However, everything started to change between the married couple and they started having serious marital problems, beginning in December 2000.

Reportedly, the couple were separated for a brief period of time but reconciled in January 2001. Lynn was pregnant with their second child at the time. Unfortunately, Captain Lynn had no idea that her precious life was going to be cut short by none other than her sinister husband Roger Raymond Reister.

Who killed Lynn Armstrong Reister?

Lynn Armstrong Reister was murdered by Rodney Reister at the command of his brother Roger Raymond Reister (Image for representation via Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images)

The inhuman murder of Captain Lynn was planned by her husband Roger Raymond Reister. However, the murder was committed by Roger's younger brother and Lynn's brother-in-law Rodney Reister.

The murder took place on May 24, 2001, at the couple's house in Texas. Rodney Reister reportedly stabbed her six-month pregnant sister-in-law to death in the bedroom of the house. The body was found by her husband and 4-year-old son.

The truth about her husband's heinous plan to end Lynn's life was disclosed when Rodney Reister was questioned after he was arrested by the police during the investigation.

Why did Roger Raymond Reister plan his wife's brutal murder?

Roger and Rodney Reister were arrested and convicted for the murder of Lynn Armstrong Reister (Image for representation via Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Reportedly, Roger Raymond Reister was involved in a romantic relationship with a 20-year-old woman named April Lamphere at the time. April became pregnant with Roger's child.

Roger's fear that he would get caught for his adultery and would be punished by the U.S. Army was one of the main reasons behind the murder. Another reason was that he thought he would lose custody of his son after their divorce.

Currently, both Roger and his brother Rodney Reister are serving life in prison for the cold-blooded murder of Captain Lynn Armstrong Reister.

Watch Dateline: Secrets Uncovered Season 10 Episode 61: Deadly Devotion, premiering this Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 8 pm on Oxygen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far