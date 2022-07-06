Dateline: Secrets Uncovered: What happened to Lynn Armstrong Reister?

True-crime show Dateline: Secrets Uncovered is all set to revisit the spine-chilling murder case of Army Captain Lynn Armstrong Reister, who was stabbed to death.

Episode 16 of the tenth season of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered is titled, 'Deadly Devotion' and will arrive this Wednesday, July 6, at 8 pm on Oxygen.

The official synopsis for the episode states:

"Members of the military risk their lives every day, and in the muscular army world, a woman was a commander who cared; news of her murder is met with pure shock because, in a place where loyalty is prized, one clue reveals a breathtaking betrayal."

The gruesome murder dates back to 2001 when the 30-year-old Captain, who was six months pregnant, was brutally stabbed to death inside her El Paso house.

Since news of the new Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode was declared, viewers of the true-crime show have been eagerly waiting to see how the murder unfolded.

Without further ado, let's dig deep and find out what happened to the Army Captain before the release of the upcoming Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode.

Everything to know about Lynn Armstrong Reister before the Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode airs

Who was Lynn Armstrong Reister and what happened to her?

A still of Lynn Armstrong Reister (Image via NBC News/Google)

The upcoming episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered will look at the death of Lynn Armstrong Reister, who was a U.S. Army Captain.

During her career in the military, she was posted in Germany between 1994 and 1997. It was during her time in Germany that Lynn reportedly met her future husband Sergeant Roger Raymond Reister, who was also posted in Germany.

Soon after their meeting, they fell in love and in February 1996, the military couple tied the knot. In June 1996, Captain Lynn Armstrong Reister gave birth to her son with her husband Sergeant Roger. Later, Lynn, Roger and their son moved to El Paso in November 1997.

Initially, everything was great between the couple and they even seemed like a happy family to the outsiders. However, in December 2000, the couple reportedly began having some marital issues and decided to separate for more than a week. By January 2001, however, the couple had reconciled.

Captain Lynn Armstrong Reister was found stabbed to death (Image for representatiom via Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Soon after their reconciliation, Captain Lynn found out that she was pregnant with her and her husband's second child. She had also received a job offer from a university in Minnesota to teach ROTC. However, the heartbreaking murder took place, cutting her life short.

On May 24, 2001, the pregnant Army Captain's life was brutally snatched when she was fatally stabbed to death in the bedroom of her house in Texas. She was six months pregnant and 30-years-old when the horrifying incident took place.

As the investigation proceeded, it was revealed that Lynn's brother-in-law Rodney Reister was the one who had killed her. Reportedly, Rodney had stabbed his sister-in-law with a knife at the command of his brother and Lynn's husband Roger Raymond Reister.

The Army Sergeant was found guilty on four accounts in the brutal murder of his wife and was sentenced to life in prison. Meanwhile, Rodney also pleaded guilty to the stabbing of Lynn Armstrong Reister and was also given a sentence of life imprisonment.

The new episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered will look at the investigation into the gruesome murder of Army Captain Lynn Armstrong Reister.

You can watch episode 61, of season 10 of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, titled "Deadly Devotion," on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 8 pm exclusively on Oxygen.

