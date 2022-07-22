Living with a Serial Killer: What happened to Timothy "Tim" Boczkowski's wives?

Living with a Serial Killer, the much-watched and highly engrossing true-crime show, is currently in Season 2 and is all set to delve deep into the hair-raising case of serial killer Timothy "Tim" Boczkowski in its upcoming Episode 3.

The highly anticipated Living with a Serial Killer episode will arrive on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 9 pm ET, exclusively on Oxygen. As stated in the official synopsis for Living with a Serial Killer Season 2 Episode 3:

"The youngest son of a church-going family man finally learns the truth about his father when the man's second wife is found dead in their hot tub, and police look back at the suspicious drowning death of his first wife."

Timothy "Tim" Boczkowski is reportedly a serial killer from North Carolina who brutally murdered his first wife Elaine Boczkowski in 1990 and then went on to murder his second wife Maryann Fullerton Boczkowski in 1994.

Since the launch of the preview for Episode 3 of Living with a Serial Killer Season 2 by Oxygen, the audience has been eagerly waiting to witness how the astounding serial killer story will turn out.

So, without further ado, let's jump right in and find out all about the two unfortunate victims Elaine Boczkowski and Maryann Fullerton Boczkowski before the episode of Living with a Serial Killer makes its debut on Oxygen.

Learn all about what happened to Timothy "Tim" Boczkowski's wives ahead of the arrival of the latest episode of Living with a Serial Killer Season 2

Who was Elaine Boczkowski, and what happened to her?

A still of Tim Boczkowski (Image Via IMDb/Google)

Reportedly, Elaine Boczkowski was the first wife of the sinister serial killer from North Carolina, Timothy "Tim" Boczkowski. She was also the mother of three children that she went on to have with Tim. The married couple had a daughter named Sandy and two sons named Todd and Randy.

She was reportedly the first victim of the monstrous killer husband. The incident dates back to November 4, 1990. Elaine Boczkowski was heinously strangled to her unfortunate demise at 34 by her husband Tim Boczkowski. The crime took place inside a bathtub in the couple's North Carolina home.

At the time, the murder was unfortunately ruled out as just an accident, and Tim Boczkowski reportedly got away with the brutal murder.

Who was Maryann Fullerton Boczkowski, and what happened to her?

Maryann Fullerton Boczkowski was murdered by her husband Timothy "Tim" Boczkowski (Image for representation via Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images)

Reportedly, Maryann Fullerton Boczkowski was the second wife of the monstrous serial killer Timothy "Tim" Boczkowski. Maryann met Tim in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, when the man shifted there with his three children after the death of his first wife Elaine Boczkowski in North Carolina.

Maryann Fullerton was the perfect wife and mother to Tim's sons Randy and Todd and daughter Sandy from his marriage to Elaine. The couple's married life seemed perfect from the outside. However, later, it was revealed that they were starting to have several marital issues.

The terrifying incident that rattled the Boczkowski children once again occurred on November 7, 1994. Maryann Fullerton Boczkowski was only 35 years of age at the time. She was cold-bloodedly killed through strangulation by her serial killer husband Tim Boczkowski just 18 months into their marriage.

The brutal crime took place inside a hot tub at the couple's Ross Township home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, similar to the murder spot of his first wife Elaine Boczkowski.

Tim Boczkowski was later arrested and convicted for the murder of both his wives Elaine Boczkowski and Maryann Fullerton Boczkowski. He received two lifetime prison sentences for two murders, one in 1999 and another in 2004.

A promotional poster for Living with a Serial Killer (Image via Sportskeeda/Google)

He is currently in SCI Greene, Pennsylvania, serving his sentence of lifetime imprisonment.

Don't forget to catch Episode 3 of Living with a Serial Killer Season 2, arriving this Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 9 pm ET, exclusively on Oxygen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far