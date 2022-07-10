Living with a Serial Killer: What are the names of 'Tourniquet Killer' Anthony Allen Shore's daughters?

Living with a Serial Killer Season 2 arrives on Saturday, July 9, at 9 /8c on Oxygen. The premiere episode investigates the astounding story of the serial killer from Houston, Texas, who is infamously known as the 'Tourniquet Killer,' Anthony Allen Shore.

The official synopsis for the premiere episode of Living with a Serial Killer Season 2, as stated by Oxygen, reads:

"For decades, Houston police search for a serial killer preying on young women until a local man's DNA finally reveals the culprit. Upon his arrest, the killer's sister and daughter learn his true identity as the Tourniquet Killer."

Anthony Allen Shore reportedly abused and murdered three young girls and one young woman. Moreover, he allegedly tortured and s*xually abused his own two daughters, Tiffany Shore and Amber Shore.

Living with a Serial Killer Season 2 is premiering tonight. Without further ado, let us find out more about Shore's two daughters.

Living with a Serial Killer set to feature 'Tourniquet Killer' Anthony Allen Shore who abused his own daughters

About Amber Shore and Tiffany Shore

A still of Tiffany Shore (Image Via Twitter)

Reportedly, Amber Shore is the older sister to Tiffany Shore. They were born to sinister serial killer Anthony Allen Shore and Gina Lynn Worley after they got married in 1983.

Anthony Allen Shore, whose story will be depicted in the premire episode of Living with a Serial Killer Season 2, seemed like the perfect family man but he began his crime spree when he murdered 15-year-old Laurie Trembley in 1986. Unfortunately, after his divorce from Worley, he received full custody of his daughters.

His second wife Amy Lynch later accused him of s*xually abusing his daughters before filing for divorce.

What happened to them?

A still of Anthony Allen Shore (Image via Oxygen)

Amber and Tiffany used to live with their father in their house in Houston, Texas, after their mother left him. Signs of financial struggle were quite evident in their lifestyle. His daughters had to share the same shower water and their entire house was filled with cockroaches. They were even reportedly bullied in school due to their unhealthy appearances.

However, the nightmare did not stop there. Their father physically tortured them and he would use pillows to cover their faces if they cried. Tiffany reportedly said in an interview:

"I would wake up and see him exposing himself in our bedroom while touching himself in a lewd and lascivious manner. I was like ten years old…he got me very, very, very intoxicated, and [I] remember waking up completely in the nude, and he was assaulting me while I was unconscious." (Via TheCinemaholic)

Later on, when Tiffany and Amber went on to live with their grandmother, Tiffany finally broke down and told her grandmother about the abuse she had been suffering since she was ten years of age. Amber Shore also said similar things to her grandmother.

Shore was finally convicted of abuse and received probation. He had to submit his DNA sample in the process which led to his ultimate damnation as it eventually connected him to 21-year-old Maria del Carmen Estrada’s assault and murder case. He was arrested in 2003 and sentenced to death in 2004, which was executed in 2018.

Reportedly, Tiffany is currently living in Arizona and is a single mother. Amber has stayed away from the spotlight since her father's arrest, so not much can be known about her current life.

Watch the dreadful serial killer case of Anthony Allen Shore in Living with a Serial Killer Season 2, which premieres on Saturday, July 9, 2022, on Oxygen.

