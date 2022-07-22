Living with a Serial Killer: Where is Tim Boczkowski now?

The bone-chilling case of Tim Boczkowski is all set to be revisited and explored in the third episode of Oxygen's Living with a Serial Killer Season two, a top-rated and highly absorbing true-crime series. Episode three will make its debut exclusively on Oxygen this Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

The official synopsis for the third episode of Living with a Serial Killer Season two states:

"The youngest son of a church-going family man finally learns the truth about his father when the man's second wife is found dead in their hot tub, and police look back at the suspicious drowning death of his first wife."

Known as the well-behaved "church-going" man, Timothy "Tim" Boczkowski reportedly murdered both his first wife, Elaine Boczkowski, and his second wife, Maryann Fullerton Boczkowski, through strangulation in 1990 and 1994, respectively.

After a preview of the upcoming episode was launched by Oxygen, viewers of the true-crime show are quite curious to know how the depiction of the hair-raising story of Tim Boczkowski will unfold.

So, without further delay, let's delve deep and find out all about Tim Boczkowski, ahead of Episode 3's arrival on Oxygen.

Know all about the cold-blooded serial killer Tim Boczkowski before the arrival of the latest episode of Living with a Serial Killer Season two on Oxygen

Who is Tim Boczkowski and what did he do?

A still of Tim Boczkowski (Image Via IMDb/Google)

Timothy Boczkowski, also known as Tim Boczkowski, was an entrepreneur from North Carolina. He was first married to a woman named Elaine Boczkowski. He went on to have three children with her - two sons named Randy and Todd, and a daughter named Sandy.

Reportedly, he seemed like a perfect husband and a perfect father. However, there was darkness breeding inside of him. On November 4, 1990, he brutally murdered Elaine by strangling her inside a bathtub in their North Carolina house. It was initially ruled out as an unfortunate accident.

Following his wife's demise, Tim moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with his children. There, he first met his second wife Maryann Fullerton Boczkowski. He soon tied the knot with her and she became the perfect mother to his children from his first marriage.

Elaine Boczkowski was found dead in a bathtub (Image for representation via Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images)

Initially, his marriage to Maryann looked like a match made in heaven. Tim wore the mask of the perfect family man, which made it hard for people who knew him to believe and understand what he was capable of.

Reportedly, on November 7, 1994, just 18 months into his second marriage, he went on to brutally strangle Maryann to death inside the family hot tub in their Ross Township, Pennsylvania house.

After his monstrous crime, he allegedly called an ambulance and Maryann was taken to Allegheny General Hospital at Tim's request, which was a bit far from their house. She was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Where is the sinister serial killer Timothy "Tim" Boczkowski now?

A still of Tim Boczkowski (Image Via IMDb/Google)

After Maryann's death, investigators reportedly found signs of bruises on her neck and face, which caused them to question the incident and Tim's intentions.

Later on, the autopsy disclosed the truth about Maryann’s death. The report revealed that her death was caused by asphyxiation. The investigators also found fresh scratch marks on Tim's arms and sides upon physical examination.

Meanwhile, detectives back in North Carolina were still questioning Tim's first wife Elaine's astounding death. The stirring similarities between the two cases didn't escape detectives. In 1996, Tim was found guilty of first-degree murder of his first wife and received a lifetime prison sentence.

In 1999, he was convicted of the first-degree murder of his second wife by an Allegheny County jury. Tim went on to receive a death sentence. However, in 2004, the death sentence was lifted and he was given a second life sentence.

Tim Boczkowski is currently serving his life sentence at SCI Greene, Pennsylvania.

Don't forget to watch Episode 3 of Living with a Serial Killer Season 2, arriving this Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 9 pm ET, exclusively on Oxygen.

