5 things to know about Houston's 'Tourniquet Killer' Anthony Allen Shore

The spine-chilling case of Anthony Allen Shore, infamously known as Houston's 'Tourniquet Killer,' is all set to be explored in the premiere episode of Oxygen's true-crime show Living with a Serial Killer Season 2.

The official synopsis for the episode, as released by Oxygen, states:

"For decades, Houston police search for a serial killer preying on young women until a local man's DNA finally reveals the culprit. Upon his arrest, the killer's sister and daughter learn his true identity as the Tourniquet Killer."

The first episode of Living with a Serial Killer Season 2, featuring the 'Tourniquet Killer,' will air on Saturday, July 9, at 9 /8c, exclusively on Oxygen.

Shore was a cold-blooded serial killer who was sentenced to death in 2004 at the age of 42. Since Oxygen dropped several preview videos, viewers have been impatiently waiting for tonight's episode.

Without further ado, here are the 5 things you need to know about Houston's 'Tourniquet Killer' Anthony Allen Shore before the premiere of the episode.

Anthony Allen Shore, aka the 'Tourniquet Killer,' received a death sentence, and other important facts

What did Anthony Allen Shore do?

A still of Anthony Allen Shore (Image via Oxygen)

Reportedly, Anthony Allen Shore, the sinister serial killer from Houston, s*xually assaulted and murdered three young girls as well as one young woman between 1986 and 1995. He avoided getting arrested until 2003.

He was married to two women, namely Gina Lynn Worley and Amy Lynch respectively. Both of them divorced him, and the latter accused him of torturing and abusing his daughters.

Shore had two daughters, Tiffany Shore and Amber Shore, from his first marriage to Gina Lynn Worley. He reportedly assaulted them as well.

Why was he called the 'Tourniquet Killer'?

Laurie Trembley was strangled to death by Anthony Allen Shore in 1986 (Image for representation via Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Reportedly, in 1986, three years into Shore's first marriage to Gina Lynn Worley, he strangled Laurie Trembley, a 15-year-old young girl, to death.

While committing the heinous crime, he tried to use a cord to strangle the young victim but then dropped it as it hurt his hand. Thereafter, he used a tourniquet to end Laurie Trembley's life. Hence, Shore became known as Houston's "Tourniquet Killer" for of his sinister technique of choking his female victims with a tourniquet.

Who were his unfortunate victims?

The list of Shore's victims entails 4 young females (Image for representation via Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images)

Shore murdered 15-year-old Laurie Trembley in 1986. He then went on to murder 21-year-old Maria del Carmen Estrada in 1992 and 9-year-old Diana Rebollar in 1994. Finally, 16-year-old Dana Sanchez fell victim to him in 1995.

When was he arrested and what sentence did he receive?

Reportedly, Shore was finally arrested in 2003 for his 1992 brutalities on Maria del Carmen Estrada, who had just been 21 years old at the time of the crime. DNA evidence found under Estrada’s fingernails eventually led to Shore's arrest. His trial began in 2004 and he received a death sentence on November 15, 2004.

When and how did Shore die?

Shore's execution was held on January 18, 2018, when he was 55 years of age. He was put to death using a lethal injection. His final words were:

"No amount of words or apology could ever undo what I've done,...I wish I could undo the past, but it is what it is." (Via NBC News)

Don't forget to watch the bone-chilling serial killer case of Anthony Allen Shore on Living with a Serial Killer Season 2. The episode will air on Saturday, July 9, 2022, on Oxygen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far