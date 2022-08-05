5 things to know about American serial killer Shawn Grate

The bone-chilling case of Shawn Grate, the sinister American serial killer, is all set to be explored and chronicled in the 5th episode of Oxygen's intensely woven and highly engrossing true-crime documentary show, Living With A Serial Killer Season 2. The episode will arrive this Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 9 PM ET / 8 PM CT, exclusively on Oxygen.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic information about violence.

The official synopsis for the upcoming Episode 5 states:

"A rescue mission of an abducted woman turns macabre when two dead women are found in the house; during the interrogation, the killer reveals the location of more bodies; his half sister discusses a dysfunctional childhood that shapes a serial killer."

Reportedly, Shawn Grate, who is currently 45 years of age, is a convicted American serial killer from Marion, Ohio, with charges of murdering 5 women.

Since Oxygen dropped the preview video of Episode 5 of Living With A Serial Killer Season 2, viewers have been eagerly waiting to see how the unnerving serial killer case will unfold.

So, without further delay, let's dive in to find out some of the most significant facts about serial killer Shawn Grate before the upcoming Living With A Serial Killer Season 2 episode.

Learn 5 significant facts about American serial killer Shawn Grate ahead of Living With A Serial Killer Season 2 Episode 5

Who is Shawn Grate?

A still from the preview of Living With A Serial Killer Season 2 Episode 5 (Image Via Oxygen)

Born on August 8, 1976, Shawn Grate is an infamous serial killer who strangled the life out of 5 women. He is originally from Marion, Ohio, and was born to Theresa McFarland and Terry Grate. His parents were reportedly divorced when he was about six years of age.

He has an older brother named Jason Grate and a half-sister named Barbara Charter. According to Charter, as a toddler, Shawn was neglected by their mother, who was allegedly quite irresponsible. Shawn also faced several difficulties in school. His half-sister said while describing their childhood:

"...it was a battle in the household, and that was apparent at a young age between the two of them."

However, he initially went on to have a charming personality and was quite popular among girls. He reportedly started getting involved in criminal activities in 1996, after his 2015 graduation from River Valley High School. He was arrested and received four years of jail in 1997 for burglary. However, he was released in October 1997.

Who were the unfortunate victims of Shawn Grate?

Reportedly, the five known victims of Shawn Grate were Stacey Stanley, who was 43 years of age; Elizabeth Griffith, who was 29 years old; Candice Cunningham, who was also 29 years of age; Rebekah Leicy, who was 31 years old; and Dana Nicole Lowrey, who was 23 years of age.

What are the timelines of the murders and the cause?

Reportedly, the five heart-wrenching murders of the five women were committed by Shawn Grate between 2006 and 2016.

According to autopsy reports, the reason behind their demise was strangulation. Some were also beaten and fatally stabbed.

When was Shawn arrested?

Reportedly, the serial killer was arrested in 2016 after a woman kidnapped by Shawn made a 911 call. The 38-year-old victim was identified as 'Jane Doe' by the indictment. Reportedly, she was s*xually assaulted in a heinous manner.

The abuse continued for a total of 3 days before the woman was able to make the 911 call. Shawn was arrested on September 13, 2016, as the result of the call. During his trial, he was indicted on a total of 23 counts.

What happened to Shawn Grate?

On May 7, 2018, Grate pleaded guilty to the murders of Elizabeth Griffith and Stacey Stanley. Grate received a death sentence on June 1, 2018. On March 1, 2019, Shawn was found guilty of the murders of Candice Cunningham and Rebekah Leicy, for which he received life imprisonment without parole.

After that, he was found guilty of the murder of Dana Lowrey on September 11, 2019, and received another lifetime imprisonment without parole plus 16 years of additional jail time.

Grate is currently at Chillicothe Correctional Institution, serving his sentence, and his death penalty is scheduled to be executed in 2025.

Don't forget to watch Episode 5 of Living With A Serial Killer Season 2, on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 9 PM ET / 8 PM CT, on Oxygen.

