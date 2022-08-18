3 chilling details about Robin and Mani Aldridge murder case

Robin and Mani Aldridge's murder case is all set to be revisited and explored in the upcoming highly absorbing and intriguing true-crime documentary Flames of Passion. The documentary will arrive on Investigation Discovery on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 10 PM.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic information about violence.

According to the official synopsis for Flames of Passion, given by Investigation Discovery:

"Fire rips through a house in Charlottesville, Va., and amid the devastation, authorities find the bodies of a mother and her teen daughter; police surmise they died in a violent attack before the fire and comb through their online lives for clues."

The hair-raising real-life murder story dates back to December 2014. Robin Aldridge and her teenage daughter Mani Aldridge, from Charlottesville, were reportedly murdered by a 30-year-old Charlottesville man, Gene Everett Washington.

Since Investigation Discovery released the news of Flames of Passion, the audience has been curious to learn about the terrifying murder case.

So, without further delay, let's find out some significant facts about the Robin and Mani Aldridge murder case before the debut of Flames of Passion on Investigation Discovery.

3 significant facts about the heartbreaking Robin and Mani Aldridge murder case

Who were the victims in the 2014 Charlottesville murder case?

A still of Robin Aldridge and Mani Aldridge (Image Via NBC12/Google)

Reportedly, 58-year-old Robin Aldridge and her teenage daughter, Mani Aldridge, 17 at the time, were the victims of the 2014 murder case that rattled the entire Charlottesville community.

Robin Aldridge was an elementary school teacher at Hollymead Elementary School in Albemarle County. She was associated with the school system for more than 20 years. Her 17-year-old teenage daughter Mani was studying at Charlottesville High School.

They lived together at their Rugby Avenue home in Charlottesville. They had a good life and a bright future ahead of them. However, their precious lives were cut short in December 2014, when they were brutally murdered at home.

Who killed Robin and Mani Aldridge?

A still of Gene Everett Washington (Image Via WINA/Google)

Gene Everett Washington, a 30-year-old man from Charlottesville, reportedly murdered Robin and Mani Aldridge. They were horrifyingly beaten to death by the sinister murderer. Their dead bodies were then wrapped inside blankets by the murderer, and the man set their house on fire to make it look like an accident.

After that, Aldridge's blue-colored 2003 Toyota Matrix car was stolen by Washington from the house. Later on, the stolen car was found by investigators at Barracks West Apartments in Charlottesville. The investigation further revealed that the man was known to Mani.

Reportedly, on December 5, 2014, at midnight, the bodies of the mother and daughter were discovered by firefighters in their house after a 911 call was made from the neighborhood.

The stolen car and several significant pieces of evidence led to the arrest of the monstrous murderer Gene Everett Washington.

What happened to the murderer?

A still of the burned down house of Robin and Mani Aldridge (Image Via WVTF/Google)

According to reports, the murderer was arrested and convicted by the Charlottesville police just a few days after the murder of Robin and Mani Aldridge. He was arrested from his colony at Barracks West Apartment Complex.

He pleaded guilty during trials for the cold-blooded murder of Robin and Mani Aldridge. The court gave him a lifetime prison sentence and an additional forty years for his terrifying and heart-wrenching crimes.

Don't forget to catch Flames of Passion, arriving this Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 10 PM, exclusively on Investigation Discovery.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das