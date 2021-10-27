Jayne Rivera funeral photoshoot sparks backlash after Instagram influencer poses in front of dad's casket

Instagram influencer Jayne Rivera recently came under fire for posting pictures of a funeral photoshoot and posing in front of her father’s open casket. The model took to Instagram to bid farewell to her father and wrote:

“Butterfly fly away. Rip Papi you were my best friend. A life well lived. #dadless”

In the photos, the 20-year-old was seen posing in front of the camera using her father’s casket as the background. She donned a stylish one-sleeve black suit dress and black stockings and posted a series of eight photoshoot snaps from the funeral.

Mac McCann @MacMcCannTX this Instagram model’s father passed away,,,, and she did a photo shoot with the open casket…. this Instagram model’s father passed away,,,, and she did a photo shoot with the open casket…. https://t.co/u1EVNxaajz

The photoshoot was immediately condemned by social media users and several people flocked to Jayne Rivera’s comments to call out the model for her controversial behavior.

The influencer reportedly lost a significant number of followers after the mishap as many regarded her move “disrespectful” towards her military veteran father.

Who is Jayne Rivera?

Jayne Rivera is an American social media influencer, TikTok star and fitness model. She was born on 18 April 2001 in Florida and is currently 20 years old. She is famous for her fashion photoshoots on Instagram and TikTok dance videos.

She is also known for sharing her workout routines and travel videos on social media. According to her website, the youngster is a “pro athlete” based in Miami. The model has also garnered a huge following on social media. She has over 80,000 followers on Instagram and has previously met Chance the Rapper.

Jayne Rivera faces severe criticism over funeral photoshoot on Twitter and Instagram

The internet slams Jayne Rivera for funeral photoshoot (Image via Instagram/Jayne Rivera)

Influencer Jayne Rivera recently made news after posting photoshoot pictures from her own father’s funeral. The model faced severe backlash on social media due to her actions and several people slammed her in the Instagram comments section.

One user requested her to delete the photographs and asked her to apologize for her behavior:

“Jayne, delete these pics, apologize for your lack of discretion or I will stop following you and I hope others will do the same.”

Another wrote:

“Not cool Jayne, ur dad was a decorated vet, a photo shot by his casket should be beneath you. May he rest in eternal peace.”

Many fans also decided to unfollow the model after the controversy:

“This is a hard unfollow. God rest that man’s soul.”

Netizens also took to Twitter to call out the influencer for her questionable behavior:

Myron My @myronmy9 “Hi, my name is Jayne Rivera and I like taking photo shoots during my dad’s funeral. Yup, that’s him in the casket.”

She’s posted EIGHT photos on Instagram in various poses.

🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ “Hi, my name is Jayne Rivera and I like taking photo shoots during my dad’s funeral. Yup, that’s him in the casket.”

She’s posted EIGHT photos on Instagram in various poses.

🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/IN80MOvm4V

Henry GRAVES Abrams 🧟‍♂️🪦☯️ @Seven16 Okay, so, I have finally seen the worst social media post of all-time, and I need to share it just so y'all know how far the bar has been crushed into the ground: instagram.com/p/CVbeMf0ME0D/… Okay, so, I have finally seen the worst social media post of all-time, and I need to share it just so y'all know how far the bar has been crushed into the ground: instagram.com/p/CVbeMf0ME0D/…

Following severe criticism on social media, Jayne Rivera reportedly deactivated her Instagram account. It remains to be seen if the influencer will address the controversy in the days to come.

