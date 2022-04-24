Who is Aaron Carter? Rapper goes viral as he unveils shaved head and compares himself to Britney Spears 

Rapper Aaron Carter has shocked fans with his new haircut. The singer has shaved his head, going bald and showing off his face tattoos in full glory.He shared the look with his fans in an Instagram post, where he said that he loved his new shaved look. The post's caption read:

"Shaved my head and I wasn’t entirely sure how I would like it? But I love it!!! I literally thought my head would look more awkward lol!! Does time I’ve ever shaved my head! F**k what anyone thinks I LOVE IT! My last haircut was trash and I had to start over."

The post went viral, with over 500 comments and over 135k likes. The look also received a substantial amount of backlash from unconvinced fans.

Carter addressed the criticism on Twitter, where he compared himself to Britney Spears.

Aaron Carter explained that he didn't like his new haircut, which is why he decided to shave it all off. Looking at one of his latest posts, the singer donned long copper colored hair with a side shave. Fans on Instagram had mixed reactions to the haircut reveal.

Fans comment of the Aaron Carter's post (Image via @aaroncarter/Instagram)

Irrespective of the criticism, the singer seems to be enjoying his new haircut. He also posted a new video showcasing the new artwork that he bought from Bethany (@drbug0310).

Aaron Carter's career and personal life explored

Aaron Carter is a popular American pop singer. He was born on December 7, 1987, in Tampa, Florida. His father’s name is Robert Gene Carter, and his mother’s name is Jane Elizabeth. He has four siblings, three sisters and one brother. The singer went to Frank D. Miles Elementary School, as well as the Ruskin School in Florida.

The 34-year-old first performed live at the young age of nine while opening for the Backstreet Boys in March 1997. Aaron's older brother, Nick Carter, is a part of the famous 90s boyband, Backstreet Boys.

That same year, in December, he released his first self-titled album. The album did good business in European countries like Norway, Spain, Denmark, as well as Germany. It was later released in the US on June 16, 1998. It was quite popular in the US as well, taking the 12th spot on the music charts. The album has sold more than 100k copies in the US and almost one million copies worldwide.

He released a second album called Aaron's Party in 2000. The album was another success by the child artist, selling over three million copies in the US alone.

After the success of his second album, the Aaron Carter released two more albums called Oh Aaron and Another Earthquake. Though the albums were successful, they didn't hit the mark his second album had set.

Aaron's songs, I Want Candy, I am all about you, Aaron’s Party (Come Get it), and That’s How I Beat Shaq were a hit on Disney and Nickelodeon.

After his fourth and last album was produced by Jive Records, the artist tried his hand at acting. He made a few appearances on the hit Disney show, Lizzie McGuire. Liberty’s Kids, Fat Albert, and 48 Hours Mystery are a few other shows he worked on. He played the lead role in the 2005 movie, Popstar, opposite Alana Austin.

In 2009, he competed on the dance reality show Dancing with the Stars, where he, along with his dance partner Karina Smirnoff, bagged fifth place.

His most recent album was LOVE, released on February 16, 2018.

Personal life

Aaron Carter came out as bisexual on August 5, 2017, through Twitter, however, the singer has only dated females in the past. He was associated with big industry names like Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan in the early 2000s. It is rumored that their relationship created a riff between Duff and Lohan during that time.

In 2006, Aaron was reported to have gotten engaged to beauty queen and Playboy model Kari Ann Peniche, but the engagement didn't last long. Aaron broke off the engagement, saying that it was an impulsive decision.

In January 2011, he attended a treatment facility for emotional and spiritual healing. Aaron Carter lost major weight and was diagnosed with a candida infection. Doctors also found a high percentage of benzodiazepines with opiates in his body, which were prescribed to him for sleep and anxiety.

The singer has a son with his girlfriend/fiance Melanie Martin. Martin was arrested for domestic violence against Aaron on March 29, 2020.

The singer has a "Melanie" tattoo on his forehead, which he got covered up last month. The cover-up tattoo is a blue butterfly dedicated to his late sister, Leslie. Aaron shared that his sister lost her life to a drug overdose in 2012. However, in 2019, he had alleged Leslie of sexual abuse. He shared on his social media, that his sister abused him from the age of 10 to 13, after failing to take her medication for bipolar disorder.

He also accused his older brother Nick of life-long abuse and implied that he also abused an elderly female family member. Nick's legal team denied the allegations, obtaining a restraining order against Aaron Carter, who reportedly confessed to having thoughts of killing Nick's wife, Lauren Carter.

