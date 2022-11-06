How old is Aaron Carter’s son Prince? All about his family as American rapper dies at 34

American singer-turned-rapper Aaron Carter passed away at the age of 34 on November 5, 2022.

His representative confirmed the news to E! News in a statement, writing:

"It is with deepest regret to report Aaron Carter was found unresponsive this a.m. in his home in Palmdale, CA."

A press release issued by the LA Sheriff's Department revealed that the authorities received a 911 call from the house sitter at 11 am local time from Carter's house. She stated that she found an unresponsive male body in the bathtub. When the emergency services arrived, they pronounced him dead at the scene.

No other details or causes of death have been revealed as of writing.

Aaron leaves behind a large family of brothers and sisters, along with a fiance, Melanie Martin, and an 11-month-old son, Prince.

Aaron Carter's family consisted of his fiancee, son, four biological siblings, and three step-siblings

Born on December 7, 1987, Aaron Carter was the son of Robert Gene Carter and Jane Elizabeth Carter. The younger brother of the Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, Aaron made a name for himself by releasing a self-titled debut album in 1998 and another one called Aaron’s Party (Come & Get It) in 2000.

On the personal front, Carter was engaged to model and bartender Melanie Martin. The duo officially announced their relationship on Instagram in January 2020. After this, Aaron popped the question in June of that year, and the couple engaged.

The rapper and Melanie welcomed their first child, Prince, in November 2021 but broke up a week after his arrival. They had an on-again-off-again relationship up until his death. Speaking to TMZ, Melanie said:

“My fiance Aaron Carter has passed away. I love Aaron with all my heart and it’s going to be a journey to raise a son without a father. Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly. We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

Besides his fiancee and son, Aaron Carter had seven siblings, and here's all you need to know about them.

Nick Carter

The eldest of the Carter siblings, Nick is the most famous sibling of Aaron and a member of the Backstreet Boys. He rose to fame in the 90s and later starred in films such as Edward Scissorhands, The Hollow, Kill Speed, Dead 7, and series like American Dreams, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, 8 Simple Rules, 90210, etc.

On the personal front, he is married to fitness trainer Lauren Kitt. Together they share three kids - Odin, Saoirse, and Pearl. However, Nick was not on good terms with Aaron Carter since he ordered a restraining order against his brother in 2009 for his "increasingly alarming behavior."

Angel Carter

Luxeplay @luxuryplaygirl Aaron and Angel Carter Aaron and Angel Carter https://t.co/Mckt5XWmYe

As his twin sister, Angel was pretty close to Aaron before she co-signed a restraining order against him with Nick. In 2014, Aaron walked Angel down the aisle when she was marrying Corey Conrad. Together, the married duo shares a daughter named Harper Conrad.

Leslie Carter

Salihu Umar @Necessary_Cho Leslie Carter died at 25 & Aaron Carter at 34, both siblings, both died from drug overdose. Leslie Carter died at 25 & Aaron Carter at 34, both siblings, both died from drug overdose. https://t.co/Q0nUpNvClC

Another one of Aaron's famous siblings, Leslie Carter was also into the music industry like her brothers. In 2001, she released her single Like Wow! through DreamWorks Records. From 2006 to 2009, she was a member of the band The Other Half.

On the personal front, she tied the knot with Mike Ashton and welcomed a daughter named Alyssa in April 2011.

A year later, in January, Leslie Carter was found unresponsive in her New York residence and was pronounced dead after arriving at a hospital. As per E!, the cause of death was revealed to be a drug overdose.

Bobbie Jean Carter

One of the Carter's lesser-known siblings, Bobbie Jean Carter rose to fame in 2006 while appearing on the reality show The House of Carters. As per RadarOnline, Jean had trouble with the law in 2022 when she attacked two women on Halloween and was arrested for two counts of battery.

Aaron Carter also had three step-siblings from his father's side - Virginia Marie Carter, Taelyn Dobson, and Kaden Brent Carter. Not much is known about these three, as they keep a low profile.

