Why did SK refuse to marry Raven on Love is Blind season 3 episode 10?

Netflix dropped episodes 8 to 10 of Love is Blind season 3 on November 2 at 3 am ET. While four couples are yet to walk down the aisle, SK and Raven took the next step in their relationship by organizing a wedding ceremony and saying their wedding vows in front of friends and family.

But when it came time to make their final decision, SK said, "I do not." He said that it was not the right time to get married, given that Raven is reluctant about him going to California for two years to get a degree. He was not flexible with Raven's family situation as no one from her family had attended the ceremony. He did not want to face any shortcomings in his married life in the future.

Raven hugged him at the alter and the couple confessed their love for each other. Raven said that she did not want to have a wedding again and revealed that she was going to say yes to him that day. SK's mother visited Raven after the ceremony and comforted her.

Raven's transformation as a Nigerian bride

Raven had previously told SK on Love is Blind that she did not want to be a traditional bride but was seen going shopping with SK's mother to buy a traditional Nigerian Rene, a turban worn by women in the community. She was shocked to learn that as a "Yoruba Nigerian Wife" she would have to pamper him and make food in the house.

She was also advised to stay humble and respectful in front of him, not displaying her own wealth even if she earned more. SK's mother was concerned about Raven's family not attending the unique Love is Blind wedding and had to explain to SK that her "blood family" could not come due to some personal circumstances.

What happened to SK and Raven on Love is Blind episodes 8 to 10?

In Love is Blind episode 8, Raven and SK talked about their "mature" relationship and the lack of drama in their lives. Raven revealed that while everyone else wanted to live a normal life, she was not "wifey" material. Sk praised Raven for her uniqueness and said that she was his treasure.

SK and Raven also spoke about their fundamental differences and went on a boat ride date, where they planned their future together. SK wanted to provide for his family 5 years down the line and confessed that he loved Raven's ambitious nature, thoughtfulness, and patience.

Raven confessed that she has attracted a lot of non-emotional people in her past but now wants to live a "happy and comfy" life with SK. SK's family loved Raven for how hard-working she was and told SK that they had never seen him this happy.

SK's mother helped Raven tie her rene and whispered "I Do" to SK when he was about to announce his decision. His mother was shocked but hugged him later on.

Before this, Bartise had tried to flirt with Raven but she shot him down as she just wanted to be with SK. SK was also emotional after leaving Raven and felt that she must be angry at him.

The finale of Netflix's Love is Blind will be released on Wednesday, November 9, at 3 am ET, where the remaining four couples will make the biggest decision of their lives.

