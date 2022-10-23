How old is Peggy Ovire? All about Frederick Leonard's fiance as Nigerian star goes official with relationship

Actor Frederick Leonard and actress Peggy Ovire have revealed their relationship to the entire world. A few videos also went viral and seemed to confirm that they would soon tie the knot.

One of these videos was that of Peggy's surprise birthday dinner where Frederick was seen going down on one knee to propose to her. Ovire was seen screaming as she turned around and saw her boyfriend asking her to marry him.

Ovire accepted the proposal and hugged Leonard with a smile on her face. Leonard also posted a video on his Instagram page which featured Ovire trying to kiss him.

Everything known about Frederick Leonard’s partner

Peggy Ovire is a popular actress, model, movie producer, and entrepreneur. The 36-year-old is also the CEO and founder of Peggy World Clothing Line.

Born on October 22, 1985, she is one of the six children. She first enrolled at AUD Secondary School and joined Delta State University.

Peggy Ovire is an actress, model, movie producer, and entrepreneur

Peggy then earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Banking and Finance from Ambrose Alli University. Although she planned to become a lawyer or doctor, she joined Nollywood after it was being recommended by a friend. Before becoming an actress, she contested and won the 2006 edition of the Miss Nigeria Galaxy pageant.

Ovire started her career in Nollywood in 2013 and became famous in 2015 for her appearance on the TV show, Husbands of Lagos. She has appeared in around 30 movies and won a few accolades.

She has been a producer of several movies like Emergency, Game Changer, Fool Me Once, The Other Woman, and more. Peggy has been heavily influenced by the work of Angelina Jolie and Nse Ikpe-Etim.

She has appeared in several movies and TV shows like Clause and Consequences, A Lie Between, Ghetto Bred, Angel of Secret, and Final Destination. Peggy has also made appearances in Where Dreams Come True, Long Shadows, Day Before Yesterday, A Step Downwards, and Infamous Act, among others.

Frederick Leonard and Peggy Ovire’s relationship timeline

While there are no details on how Frederick Leonard and Peggy Ovire first met, several reports say that the couple have been dating for quite a long time.

The pair are reportedly planning to get married on November 19, 2022, in Warri, Delta State. However, they haven't given any other details about their marriage.

Frederick Leonard made his movie debut in 2001 and played several minor roles. However, he gained recognition for his role in Our Jesus Story. He has since appeared in A Better Family, Discontent, Discontent II, and Indian Doctor, among others.

