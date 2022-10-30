Bachelor alumni Madison Prewett married her boyfriend Grant Troutt on Saturday, October 29. The couple got engaged in July after being together for eight months.

Madison Prewett and Grant Troutt's wedding ceremony took place in Grant’s parent’s house, which is located in Dallas, Texas. The ceremony was attended by 400 guests, including some previous Bachelor contestants like Kelley Flanagan, Victoria Fuller, and Hannah Ann Sluss.

Madison told People magazine that the couple chose the location because it is "very unique and special" to both of them. She also said that having friends and family at the wedding "meant a lot to her."

Here are the details about Madison Prewett and Grant Troutt's Dallas wedding

Madison and Grant enlisted the assistance of Engaged Events, a company that helped them with their wedding decorations and rituals.

The Bachelor alumni also took inspiration from Raven Gates Gottschalk's wedding flower decoration and used the same florist as her because she was also married in Dallas.

The couple had a bridal brunch and rehearsal dinner on Friday, October 28.

Madison wore a customized Victoria's Secret robe while getting ready with her six bridesmaids and two maids of honor. For the ceremony, Prewett's makeup and hair was done by Natalie Mas and Habit Salon's Chrissy Rasmussen, respectively.

She wore a Nardos Design custom wedding dress, and walked down the aisle to When God Made You. Husband-wife wedding band Caleb+Kelsey also performed at the ceremony.

The reception menus, invites, and seating charts were designed by Sincerely Addison. Madison Prewett and Grant Troutt’s first dance was to Brandon Lake's Set of 2. Their cake was prepared by Fancy Cakes by Lauren. Speaking of the cake, Madison said:

"When Grant and I did our cake tasting not only did they taste amazing, but she was also able to make my vision come to life!"

Dating history of Madison Prewett

Madison Prewett was a contestant on The Bachelor Season 24 and was crowned the runner-up of the season as Peter Weber got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss. However, the former broke the engagement just one month after the finale because he had feelings for Prewett.

Madison and Peter reconnected but broke up just two days after their reconciliation. She then dated NBA player Michael Porter Jr. for eight months, eventually splitting in April 2021.

She started dating Troutt in late 2021 and announced her relationship on Instagram in May 2022, adding:

"The past 5 months have been the best and wildest adventure. Full of highs and lows but there’s nobody else in the world I’d rather do life with."

Madison shared how the couple had deep conversations on their date and listened to Drake together. They were also seen hanging out at the Kentucky Derby and Troutt.

After dating for eight months, the two got engaged on July 31 at the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida.

Madison shared with People that following the wedding, the newly-married pair would spend two nights in Dallas and then travel to Cabo for a week.

