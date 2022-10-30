7 Korean celebrity weddings (2022 edition)

2022 is probably the year of Korean celebrity weddings.

Weddings have always been a bittersweet occasion for fans, as they get to witness their favourite celebrities have a whirlwind romance like the ones they see on K-dramas, and successfully plan a dream wedding.

A few Korean celebrity weddings have even been touted as paragons for ideal relationships, such as that of BIGBANG’s Taeyang and actress Min Hyo-rin, K-pop idol Rain and nation’s beauty Kim Tae-hee.

A majority of these Korean celebrities fell in love while working together, as can be seen in the case of the famous Crash Landing On You fame couple, who managed to keep the flames of their love alive even after their K-drama ended and eventually tied the knot in 2022.

Keep reading on take a look at some of the Korean celebrities who got married this year.

7 Korean celebrity weddings that the world got to witness in 2022

1) Kim Yuna and Ko Woo-rim

KPOP WORLD INA



Congratulations Figure skater Kim Yuna and Forestella Ko Woorim share their pre-wedding pictorial ahead of private wedding ceremony held today, October 22nd

Figure skater and Olympic gold-medallist Kim Yuna got married to singer Ko Woo-rim from the male vocal quartet Forestella, on October 22, in a grand wedding ceremony. The Korean celebrity couple had been dating for three years prior to tying the knot.

2) Son Dam-bi and Lee Kyou-hyuk

Son Dambi and Lee Kyou Hyuk wedding pictorial for elle bride

K-pop idol Son Dam-bi, known for her hit song Saturday Night, tied the knot with speed skating coach Lee Kyou-hyuk in a private ceremony on May 13. The Korean celebrity couple had been dating for four months prior to getting married, however, it was later revealed on the show Same Bed Different Dreams that they had previously also dated 10 years ago and were well acquainted with each other.

3) Son Ye-jin and Hyun-bin

The famous Crash Landing On You couple, Son Ye-jin and Hyun-bin were shipped by fans all over the world because of their impeccable chemistry, but little did they know that their ship would turn out to be true. Dispatch revealed in 2021 that the Korean celebrity couple had been dating ever since their drama ended and got married on March 31. The couple is also ready to welcome their baby very soon by the end of December this year.

4) Nam Goong-min and Jin Areum

Daisy loves KING JUNHO✨

Wishing them a life full of happiness & togetherness



Congratulations to Nam Goong Min & Jin Ah Reum on their wedding this couple looks so in love
Wishing them a life full of happiness & togetherness

Actor Nam Goong-min and model Jin Areum recently tied the knot on October 7 in a grand wedding surrounded by celebrities and loved ones. The Korean celebrity couple’s proposal clip went viral on the internet as it showcased a very sweet side of Nam Goong-min, who moved his wife to tears while proposing to her.

5) Jang Na-ra

Actress Jang Na-ra, famous for her role in the K-drama Go Back Couple, tied the knot with her non-celebrity husband, who is six years younger than her, on June 23, in an intimate wedding ceremony. She announced the news of her wedding on June 3. The couple met privately on the set of the K-drama VIP and continued to date after that for over two years.

6) Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon

park shin hye's first post with his husband choi tae joon this 2022, their wedding photos 🥺🤍

Actress Park Shin-hye and actor Choi Tae-joon got married in a grand ceremony on January 23. The Korean celebrity couple were rumored to have been a campus couple as they were both studying at the same university in 2017. In 2018 they revealed their relationship to the public and have been together ever since.

7) Gang Hyo-jin and Kevin Oh

Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin - 현빈 & 손예진 @binjincouple_82 GHJ’s agency, Management SOOP, announced the wedding of GHJ and Kevin Oh through an official press release.

The wedding will be held privately in October with the presence of close relatives on both sides of the family. The specific schedule and location were not disclosed. GHJ’s agency, Management SOOP, announced the wedding of GHJ and Kevin Oh through an official press release.The wedding will be held privately in October with the presence of close relatives on both sides of the family. The specific schedule and location were not disclosed. https://t.co/LBJ8L99NTc

Actress Gang Hyo-jin got married in a private ceremony in New York on October 11 to singer-songwriter Kevin Oh. The two had been dating for almost two years and decided to mark their love in a small wedding ceremony meant for close ones only. They haven’t made any of their pictures public except to provide a small glimpse into their married life and wedding event.

K-pop idols HyunA and DAWN, who have been dating since 2018, also recently shared their engagement pictures on Instagram and are hopefully looking to tie the knot by the end of the year.

