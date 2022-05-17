Son Dam-bi and Lee Kyou-hyuk’s share new wedding photos

Son Dam-bi and Lee Kyou-hyuk finally shared new wedding photos with their fans on May 16, 2022. The singer’s agency, H& Entertainment, released five pictures of the couple’s beautiful wedding ceremony on May 13, 2022.

Representatives from the agency also shared their gratitude for the fans and for their good wishes and blessings for the couple. They said:

“We are sincerely grateful to everyone for sending many blessings and warm support for the Son Dam Bi and Lee Kyou Hyuk couple who will begin the second act of their happy lives through the marriage.”

The agency also added that the 38-year-old singer-actress would strive to work hard in the future to repay the love she has received.

“Actress Son Dam Bi and H& Entertainment will work hard to return the love everyone has sent going forward."

Actress Son Dam-bi and former speed skater Lee Kyou-hyuk look gorgeous in newly released wedding photos

Singer and actress Son Dam-bi tied the knot with former speed skater Lee Kyou-hyuk on May 13, 2022. She confirmed that she had been dating the 44-year-old skater for three months last December. The actress then posted a handwritten letter announcing her marriage to her then-boyfriend on January 25, 2022.

In the first official wedding photos that were released, the couple stood by each other’s sides, smiling widely. The pictures were taken as they cheered, cut a wedding cake, and read a note.

One picture is solely dedicated to the actress’ wedding dress, which draws a beautiful contrast to the colorful floral decoration in the background.

Take a look at the photos below:

At the start of 2022, reports about the couple’s wedding surfaced online. On January 17, H& Entertainment and the actress denied the reports. However, the actress released a handwritten letter announcing her marriage only a week later.

A month later, the couple released a pre-wedding pictorial in collaboration with Elle magazine.

Son Dam-bi posted more photos of her wedding on her Instagram account.

Both Son Dam-bi and Lee Kyou-hyuk are prominent in their respective fields of work. Son Dam-bi debuted as a singer in 2007 and was soon called the female version of the iconic singer Rain.

Meanwhile, Lee Kyou-hyuk won four World Sprint Speed Skating Championships and even set world records. He set a record for 1000 and 1500 meters in 1997 and 2001 respectively.

The couple opened up about their first meeting and break up in a show titled Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 - You Are My Destiny!. They first met in 2011 on a show called Kiss and Cry and gradually turned their friendship into a relationship. Although they broke up after dating for over a year, they recently got back together and are happily in love (and married!).

Edited by Anmol Gandhi