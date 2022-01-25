Son Dam-bi confirms marriage plans with former national speed skater Lee Kyou-hyuk

Son Dam-bi has confirmed her marriage to former speed skater Lee Kyou-hyuk. The South Korean singer and actress took to her social media handle on Instagram to announce the special news.

The idol began her career as a solo artist in 2007 and made her acting debut in the 2009 Korean drama, Dream. The South Korean idol has had a fruitful career, from releasing hit tracks to acting in numerous TV shows.

Son Dam-bi and Lee Kyou-hyuk to tie the knot in 2022

On January 25, 2022, the South Korean actress and singer announced that she will be tying the knot with her significant other, former speed skater Lee Kyou-hyuk. The idol announced her exciting news to fans via a heart-warming post on her official Instagram account.

She stated the following in her post:

"Hello. This is Son Dam-bi. After thinking over how to tell you all, I am writing this letter because I wanted to personally tell everyone instead of it being from somebody else’s words."

"There is a person I want to live my life with. When I am with him, I become the most like myself, and when I am with him, I smile. I am marrying the person who made me realize what happiness is in May."

"I'm very grateful to my fans who have supported me without change since my debut. These days, I am so happy being surrounded by support from the people I love. I am really grateful. After marriage, I will continue working consistently and show a good side of myself, and I will work to communicate with all of you."

"The weather is very cold, so please be careful not to catch a cold. I hope you will all have a happy day today as well. Thank you."

In the hours that followed, the idol announced that her wedding will take place on May 13, 2022. The wedding ceremony will be a private event with close relatives and acquaintances.

Earlier, on January 17, 2022, the idol's agency H& Entertainment had stated that after checking with the singer herself, Lee Kyou-hyuk and Son Dam-bi were in a good relationship and that they were not deciding to get married anytime soon.

Upon seeing the good news, fans took to Instagram and Twitter to congratulate the soon-to-be married couple. Son Dam-bi's celebrity friends also congratulated and wished the happy couple the best on their new journey.

유이 (UIE/UEE) Syndrome @UieSyndrome congratulations Dam Bi Unnie Son Dam Bi announced her marriagecongratulations Dam Bi Unnie Son Dam Bi announced her marriage ❤️ congratulations Dam Bi Unnie❤️ https://t.co/2Vddm6jgEq

k.y.stephanie @koract_t

Congratulationsss dambi 🏻#sondambi Son Dambi is going to get married in mayCongratulationsss dambi Son Dambi is going to get married in may 😭💓 Congratulationsss dambi 💃🏻#sondambi https://t.co/wuC58FNNk5

I’M Kimsejeong2016PH @kimsejeong2016 It is a year of bliss and road to forever! @allkpop Im soooo happy 🥰It is a year of bliss and road to forever! @allkpop Im soooo happy 🥰❤️It is a year of bliss and road to forever! ❤️

Son Dam-bi (born in 1983) debuted in 2007 with her single album Cry Eye. In 2009, she started her acting career as the female lead in the K-drama Dream. Since then, the idol/actress has been receiving recognition and appreciation through works such as Lights and Shadows, What Happens to My Family?, Mrs. Cop 2 and When the Camellia Blooms.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Lee Kyu-hyuk (born in 1978) is a former member of the national speed skating team. In his career he has set multiple records, including winning four world championships. He retired after the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. In September 2021, Lee announced that he signed an exclusive contract as the head coach of the IHQ speed skating team.

Edited by Danyal Arabi