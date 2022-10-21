Who is Raven Ross? Meet the Love Is Blind cast member as fans find her "annoying"

29-year-old Raven Ross was recently seen searching for a suitable partner on Love is Blind. She is a former dancer, Pilates instructor, and bartender. Raven also teaches many workout routines to people on YouTube and in her studio in Dallas, Texas.

During her time in the Love is Blind pods, Raven connected with 27-year-old analyst Bartise Bowden. He told Raven about his parents' divorce. While hearing the details of his life, Raven was doing jumping jacks the entire time.

Bartise grew upset and broke things up with Raven, who said she would have done the same. Love is Blind fans found Raven's behavior to be very annoying.

Love is Blind fans find Raven self-consumed

This was not the only incident where Raven found herself distracted. She was seen eating nachos while Bartise was trying to break things off with her. Furthermore, Raven told Bartise how she used to bartend during the weekends and said that she did not tell many people about it.

Raven was soon interested in 34-year-old SK. Love is Blind fans felt Raven was annoying and did not believe that her and SK's fling would last until the alter.

FRAN @Frannie_J #LoveIsBlind3 Raven is annoying. Like this Sk man doesn’t deserve this #LoveIsBlind Raven is annoying. Like this Sk man doesn’t deserve this #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind3

MCM♊ @lena_c_m Raven is annoying and she doesn’t like this man #LoveIsBlind Raven is annoying and she doesn’t like this man #LoveIsBlind

brandy yvonne @brandyyvonne Raven is going to exercise on every date in the pod lol . She just can’t sit still #loveisblind Raven is going to exercise on every date in the pod lol . She just can’t sit still #loveisblind

🧡🧡 @TallFicus Why does Raven think being a bartender is a dealbreaker? Like what am I missing #LoveIsBlind Why does Raven think being a bartender is a dealbreaker? Like what am I missing #LoveIsBlind

Sarah Ehsan @sarahehsan92 ok so raven on #LoveIsBlind is…such an odd person?? confessing that she’s a bartender like it’s controversial? doing jumping jacks while people pour their souls out to her? who is she ok so raven on #LoveIsBlind is…such an odd person?? confessing that she’s a bartender like it’s controversial? doing jumping jacks while people pour their souls out to her? who is she 😭

Will Bartise and Raven try to rekindle their romance?

Bartise later proposed to Nancy Rodriguez, and the two headed to their honeymoon with the other couples. Bartise was impressed with Raven's looks when he met her for the first time and said both were the "attention-receivers" of any party. He regretted not giving enough time or attention to Raven, despite having his fiance by his side.

Raven said that both of them were heavily involved in fitness. Bartise was also joking about the fact that SK and Raven had still not established any physical relationship. With Netflix teasing the audience with the song Temptation Got Me and Bartise trying to call SK number two, fans may see Bartise trying to rekindle his romance with Raven, as revealed by him during a confessional.

What happened in Love is Blind Season 3 Episodes 1 to 4?

Brennon and Alexa bonded over their shared love for food, especially shakshuka. Brennon proposed to Alexa, and she accepted it. Furthermore, Colleen was rejected by two men during her time in the pods: Brennon and Cole. Brennon felt more attracted to Alexa, and Cole felt Colleen did not want a deep marriage. She then connected with Matt, who said he liked feisty women. Subsequently, Colleen accepted Matt's proposal.

The series description reads,

"Men and women from all walks of life participate in a social experiment where they go on blind dates with each other and try to find love."

Nancy received two proposals from Andrew and Bartise. Ultimately, she left the pods with Bartise, leaving Andrew heartbroken and in tears. Cole connected with Zanab over their shared love of fun and adventure.

The next three episodes of Love is Blind Season 3 will be released on Netflix on October 26, 2022 at 3 am ET. Lovers of dating-based reality shows shouldn't miss this flick.

