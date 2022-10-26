"Yasssss girl": Love is Blind fans praise Raven for shutting down Bartise while he was flirting

Netflix just dropped episodes 5 to 7 of Love is Blind and relationships are getting complicated for the engaged partners. At a pool party, Bartise and Raven had a conversation about their time in the pods and felt that they had established a strong emotional connection with each other.

Bartise told Raven multiple times that he felt she was gorgeous and that the pair would look good together on paper. Raven replied by saying that both of them always get asked out at the bar and are not the initiators of conversation, so the two would probably not even approach each other in the first place.

Bartise tried to flirt with her and confessed that he would definitely ask her out in real life.

Raven did not like Bartise's behavior and said that she just wanted to develop a bond with SK. Raven was angry that Bartise never complimented her in the pods and was just attracted to her after meeting her.

Love is Blind fans praised her for shutting down Bartise's flirtatious conversation and telling him that she was looking forward to spending time with her fiance SK.

Art Becomes You @artbecomesyou 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 She said SK is my man and I don’t see it for you Bartise babe. Damn 🤣 🏾 🏾 #LoveIsBlind3 #LoveIsBlind Ngl, I wasn’t feeling Raven last week but this week she’s done a complete u-turn for me. The way she shut down Bartise in his tracks. I was like yasssss girl🏾 She said SK is my man and I don’t see it for you Bartise babe. Damn Ngl, I wasn’t feeling Raven last week but this week she’s done a complete u-turn for me. The way she shut down Bartise in his tracks. I was like yasssss girl 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 She said SK is my man and I don’t see it for you Bartise babe. Damn 😬🤣😂🙌🏾👏🏾😫 #LoveIsBlind3 #LoveIsBlind https://t.co/kTh1eXZJ5b

Love is Blind fans want SK and Raven's relationship to work out

In the pods, Raven and Bartise developed a bond, but Bartise broke things off with her because he was more interested in Nancy. However, after seeing Raven at a party, he was physically attracted to her and was not seen spending much time with his fiance.

Raven shut down Bartise at the party, saying that the two would not be emotionally compatible with each other in real life and would probably just work out together all the time.

Love is Blind fans praised Raven for rejecting Bartise and hoped that things would work out between SK and her.

🦄 @AkmanDior Why is Bartise so obsessed with Raven and SK. Focus on your own rs bro #LoveIsBlind Why is Bartise so obsessed with Raven and SK. Focus on your own rs bro #LoveIsBlind

leanne ray @Rayannare 🏼 🏼 🏼 #LoveIsBlind Omgeee, after not being her fan , I love ep 5 Raven shutting Bartisee down — Omgeee, after not being her fan , I love ep 5 Raven shutting Bartisee down — 👏🏼 👏🏼 👏🏼 #LoveIsBlind

MizZ. FlyynezZ @theeflyyest Bartise



I love to see it!

Loyalty, I like that sh*t..

She’s solid - Respect 🫡 🏽

#LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlindS3 #loveisblind3 RavenBartiseI love to see it!Loyalty, I like that sh*t..She’s solid - Respect 🫡 Raven ➡️ Bartise I love to see it! Loyalty, I like that sh*t.. She’s solid - Respect 🫡 ✊🏽 #LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlindS3 #loveisblind3 https://t.co/GEtn8bEJfN

siyyan @siyyaninaas raven shutting bartise down, EXACTLY. he definitely thought she was gonna engage. #LoveIsBlind raven shutting bartise down, EXACTLY. he definitely thought she was gonna engage. #LoveIsBlind

Chadia Mathurin @chadiamathurin 🏾#LoveIsBlind Raven has an amazing picker. Her discernment is Raven has an amazing picker. Her discernment is👌🏾#LoveIsBlind

khanya. @kayy_mabs 🏽 I really hope her and SK work out 🥺🥺🥺 #LoveisBlindS3 I just love how Raven shut Bartise downI really hope her and SK work out 🥺🥺🥺 #LoveIsBlind I just love how Raven shut Bartise down 👏🏽🔥 I really hope her and SK work out 🥺🥺🥺 #LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlindS3

tookie clothespin @Meeshft You know Bartise was seeeeeeething after that conversation with Raven #LoveIsBlind You know Bartise was seeeeeeething after that conversation with Raven #LoveIsBlind

All is not fine between Love is Blind couple Bartise and Nancy

Nancy was surprised by how different Raven was as compared to her and asked Bartise why such a negative person was in his top two. He explained that while he and Raven had to try to connect with each other, Nancy and he had an instant bond.

Nancy told Bartise that if she had to make a decision at the moment, without facing any struggles as a couple, she would say yes to him at the altar. This surprised Bartise.

Later in the show, Bartise also felt awkward about the fact that Nancy and her ex shared two properties. Additionally, he could not accept the fact that Nancy was in support of abortions if the child was physically and mentally differently abled. As a language therapist, Nancy has worked with a lot of children with birth defects.

Nancy did not bond with Bartise's sister as well, which disconnected the couple further.

Nancy later met Andrew from the pods and told him about the entire situation. However, she said that she did not regret choosing Bartise. This is when Bartise became a little defensive and asked the two if he had anything to worry about.

The engaged couple later fought again at home and Bartise said that he was trying his best every day.

Love is Blind episodes 8 to 10 will be released on Netflix on November 2 at 3 am ET.

