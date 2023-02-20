"End with season 4 then": Sex Education fans disappointed as Emma Mackey confirms she's leaving after season 4

Emma Mackey has confirmed that she will be leaving Sex Education after season 4. The 27-year-old shared the heartbreaking news while addressing the press recently.

On Sunday, February 19, after Mackey grabbed the promising BAFTA Rising Star Award, she met the media, and that's where she dropped the bomb. When asked if her character Maeve Wiley will return for Sex Education season 5, the French-British star said:

“Season 5? I've just finished the fourth one last week! No I don't think I'll be in season 5. I've said goodbye to Maeve.”

Ever since the update became public, fans have expressed their disappointment on Twitter, asking the team to cull the show after season 4.

Fans want Sex Education to end after Emma Mackey's exit

Mackey’s Maeve was featured as one of the main characters from season 1 of Sex Education. Across three seasons, the British comedy-drama proved to be a fruitful platform for Mackey as a performer since she got nominated for a British Academy Television Award in 2021 and a National Comedy Award a year later.

She also landed substantial parts in Death on the Nile and Emily (both 2022 releases) to high acclaim.

Right from Sex Education's season 1, fans have showered love on the brilliant, rebellious teen character of Maeve. So when Mackey announced her departure, fans were disappointed, and they didn't think the show would be worth watching after Mackey's exit.

Notably, apart from Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Eric in the series, also bid goodbye to the show recently. His last appearance will be in season 4.

Sex education season 4: Everything we know so far

Production for Sex Education season 4 has reportedly ended and the show is currently gearing up for the premiere around mid-2023.

Since the trailer for season 4 isn't out yet, it's difficult to predict the plot, but as per Variety, it will “see a mixture of old and new exciting faces.”

The latter part is significant as the show recently witnessed a mass exodus. The season 4 cast won’t have Simone Ashley’s Olivia, Patricia Allison’s Ola, Tanya Reynolds’ Lily, and Rakhee Thakkar’s Emily Sands.

A Variety report stated that in season 4, the Moordale Secondary School alumni will look out for “an alternative place to study – and romp – after the school lost its funding and was sold to developers.”

Meanwhile, Netflix hasn’t confirmed the release date for Sex Education season 4, but expect it around June-July of this year.

