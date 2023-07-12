Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Reloaded patch notes: New Battle Pass, map, weapon adjustment, and more

The Season 4 Reloaded patch of Modern Warfare 2 is out, bringing several changes to Activision's latest multiplayer title. The most recent update adds a brand-new map to the multiplayer playlist, taken from the Vondel map of Warzone 2. The last episode of the Atomgrad Raid is also out, which will conclude the storyline of the mini-series.

Alongside all these things, Season 4 Reloaded is also introducing the latest weapon rebalancing and a brand new fully automatic shotgun to the armory of the title. All of these changes and new items have been listed on the patch note posted on the official Call of Duty blog.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Reloaded patch notes

GLOBAL

STABILITY

This update contains several fixes for known crashes. We continue to prioritize increased stability and crash fixes across all platforms.

BATTLE PASS

The [CLASSIFIED] Sector is now ready for you to access. It has an additional five items to unlock, and includes the new MX Guardian shotgun.

Unlike a traditional Battle Pass Sector, all five items in the special MX Guardian Sector are unlocked through challenges:

Dependable Emblem: Get 10 ADS Operator Kills with Shotguns

Get 10 ADS Operator Kills with Shotguns Gunfire Calling Card: Get 10 Hipfire Operator Kills with Shotguns

Get 10 Hipfire Operator Kills with Shotguns Fanning Hutch Loading Screen: Get 10 Headshot Operator Kills with Shotguns

Get 10 Headshot Operator Kills with Shotguns 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token: Get 10 One Shot Operator Kills with Shotguns

Get 10 One Shot Operator Kills with Shotguns MX Guardian: Earn All Sector Rewards

OPERATORS

New Operators

The Boys: Starlight, Homelander, and Black Noir

Starlight Operator includes:

1) Three Tracer Weapon Blueprints with Dismemberment:

“Des Moines Defender” Assault Rifle

Pro-Tuned “World Saver” SMG

“Blinding Light” Sidearm

2) “Necessary Evil” Finishing Move

3) Weapon Charm, Loading Screen, Weapon Sticker, and Emble

Homelander Operator includes:

1)Three Tracer Weapon Blueprints with Dismemberment:

“Bravado” Assault Rifle

Pro-Tuned “Vought Issue” Assault Rifle

Pro-Tuned “Superiority Complex” SMG

2) “Laser Everyone” Finishing Move

3)Weapon Decal, Emblem, Loading Screen, and Weapon Charm

Black Noir Operator includes:

1) Two Tracer Weapon Blueprints with Dismemberment:

“Unspoken Word” Sniper Rifle

“Quiet Rage” Assault Rifle

“Noir’s Blades” Melee Weapon

2) “Shhh” Finishing Move

3) Weapon Charm, Loading Screen, Weapon Sticker, and Emblem

Izzy

Available in Tracer Pack: Izanami Operator Bundle

EVENTS

The Boys: Diabolical Camo Challenges

Season 04 Reloaded arrives with some f***ing diabolical camo challenges!

Assault Rifles: Get 50 Operator headshots

Get 50 Operator headshots Battle Rifles: Get 25 Operator kills from behind

Get 25 Operator kills from behind SMGs: Get 250 Operator kills

Get 250 Operator kills Shotguns: Get 30 Operator kills while prone

Get 30 Operator kills while prone LMGs: Get 30 Operator kills while using a suppressor

Get 30 Operator kills while using a suppressor Marksman Rifles: Get 30 Operator kills while mounted

Get 30 Operator kills while mounted Sniper Rifles: Get 3 kills without dying 10 times

Get 3 kills without dying 10 times Sidearms: Get 50 enemy longshot kills

Get 50 enemy longshot kills Launcher: Get 40 Operator kills

Get 40 Operator kills Melee: Get 30 enemy kills

Complete all ten to unlock a universal camo, which can be used on all weapons once unlocked, and a Weapon Charm, which proves mastery of this event.

WEAPONS

New Weapon

MX Guardian (Shotgun)

Fully automatic 12-gauge shotgun

Unlockable via New Battle Pass Challenge

General

Semi-auto and burst weapon shot queuing improvements:

We have improved shot queuing to better detect intended weapon fire events and prevent the occasional “jamming” effect. This results in a smoother firing experience for most pistols and semi-auto Battle Rifles.

Base weapon stat bars have been updated to more accurately reflect their functionality.

Attachment stat values have been updated to more accurately reflect their functionality.

New Attachments

» Underbarrel «

Corvus Torch

Dragon’s Breath packed underbarrel shotgun

Available to all Weapons that are compatible with underbarrel shotguns upon completion of Challenge

Weapon Balancing

Warzone

At the launch of Season 04, weapons in Warzone saw a significant change to their damage profiles, which resulted in an overall increase to the duration of engagements. With Season 04 Reloaded we are placing a bigger emphasis on accuracy in gunfights. To achieve this, every Weapon has had its Warzone damage profiles adjusted to fit into this new balance paradigm with additional attention given to the most dominant Weapons. While this change will result in a wider range of Time to Kill values, meaning some Weapons will be able to kill faster when fired more accurately, and slower when not—it allows Weapons the necessary space to feel more distinct and promotes an ecosystem where each Weapon class can excel.

» Submachine Guns «

ISO 45

Reduced close range damage

Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only

Increased hip spread

Vaznev 9k

Reduced close-mid damage distance

» Assault Rifles «

Kastov 762

Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only

Increased time to ADS

Kastov-74u

Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only

Increased hip spread

TAQ-56

Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only

» Shotguns «

KV Broadside

Increased mid range damage | MWII Only

Bryson 800

Reduced damage to head, upper torso, legs, and arms | MWII Only

Reduced mid-damage range slightly | MWII Only

Bryson 890

Reduced damage to arms | MWII Only

Increased damage to lower torso | MWII Only

Increased ADS movement speed

Expedite 12

Increase damage to head and upper torso | MWII Only

Reduced ADS time

Reduced hip spread

» Marksman Rifles «

Tempus Torrent

Reduced close to mid range damage | MWII Only

Reduced neck location damage | MWII Only

Increased time to ADS

EBR-14

Reduced ADS movement speed

Reduced hip strafe speed

Lockwood MK2

Reduced time to ADS

Movement increase

SA-B 60

Movement increase

Weapons Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with Underbarrel Grenade Launchers that prevented explosion effects from occurring when hitting Players with a direct shot as long as the grenade is at arming distance

The LA-B 330/SP-X 80 22” Cavalry Barrel attachment now displays that it will block muzzle attachments

The FTAC Siege Supertac-VI attachment now displays that it will block muzzle attachments

Fixed a crash that could occur when equipping the Liquid Hot Blueprint and changing the receiver

AUDIO

Adjustments

Decreased how often “low ammo” VO alerts play

Audio Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where ascender sounds would sometimes not function as intended

Fixed an issue where final hit marker sounds occasionally didn’t play

Fixed an issue where Shock Stick electrocute sounds did not play on affected entities as intended

SOCIAL

Adjustments

In-Game Looking for Party (LFP) - Party Browser

Overhauled LFP system to help players find parties with similar communication and playstyle preferences. The following changes were made to improve player experience based on community feedback:

Dynamic Preferences – In addition to communication types, expanded preference list to include primary and secondary playstyle options (E.g., focus on faction missions, or competitive vs casual playstyles)

– In addition to communication types, expanded preference list to include primary and secondary playstyle options (E.g., focus on faction missions, or competitive vs casual playstyles) Advertise Your Party - Party leaders can broadcast your existing party and attract individuals who share similar preferences. Fill up your squad with compatible teammates before diving into the action for more collaborative & team-based play.

- Party leaders can broadcast your existing party and attract individuals who share similar preferences. Fill up your squad with compatible teammates before diving into the action for more collaborative & team-based play. Browse Parties and Join - No more waiting around! Players can now explore a list of available parties with matching preferences to join them immediately. Note: Exact matches only

- No more waiting around! Players can now explore a list of available parties with matching preferences to join them immediately. Note: Exact matches only Quality of Life Improvements – Fixed bugs and improved overall user interface to ensure a smoother experience.

Community Feedback - In-Game Surveys

We value your feedback! Starting in Season 04 Reloaded, Players will be randomly selected for one question surveys following their match. Your feedback is greatly appreciated and will be used to create a better gaming experience for all Call of Duty players

UI/UX

Adjustments

An in-game notification now displays when the Player acquires a Battle Pass Token

Streamlined the Weapon progression menu

GLOBAL BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where the Heated Madness Barrell was showing the incorrect attachment skin

Fixed an issue where the Survivor Perk was not sending players into last stand in team revive modes

Fixed an issue where the hostage in Hostage Rescue wasn’t dropping to the ground properly when the person carrying the hostage was struck and killed with equipment

Fixed a crash that would occur when equipping the Liquid Hot Blueprint and changing the receiver

Fixed an exploit where Players could equip unobtained Camos on PS5

Fixed an issue where Private Matches were not supporting 32 Players

Fixed an issue where Players would show as being kicked and left the match as separate notifications in the killfeed

Fixed an issue where one Loading Screen had a placeholder name

Fixed an issue where the Bryson 800 series platform 18” Demo Firewall attachment displayed different pros and cons between the Bryson 800 and Bryson 890

The LA-B 330/SP-X 80 22” Cavalry Barrel attachment now displays that it will block muzzle attachments

The FTAC Siege Supertac-VI attachment now displays that it will block muzzle attachments

Fixed an issue where equipping a fastdraw rear grip to a handgun Blueprint with Akimbo grip will cause the Player to clip through the floor

Fixed an issue where the Gameplay Tips option would reset to on after switching it off

Fixed an issue where the Riot Shield would persist on the gun table in the active armory when selected as a secondary

Fixed an issue where the Player’s squadmates didn’t have friendly and squad UI indicators in Ground War

Fixed an issue where the Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap was incorrectly stating that it would increase sprint speed

Fixed an issue where the gas mask overlay would stay on screen after dying

Fixed an issue where the Royal Combat Knife would display a placeholder image in the Killcam

Fixed an issue where stowing an item while reloading would cause Players to lose control of their camera

Fixed an issue where Players would be unable to swap Loadouts on the first attempt in the Firing Range

Fixed an issue where some vehicles would prevent cleanly exiting if parked at very specific angles

PC SETTINGS

KBM/gamepad players now have the ability to easily swap items within their backpack to their preferred location.

The loadout system now enables players to effortlessly switch their primary and secondary weapons.

SPECIAL OPS

ATOMGRAD RAID

Atomgrad Raid Episode 04 is now available

Atomgrad will conclude in Season 04 Reloaded with an intense RAID experience for a squad of three Operators.

Whether that’s you and two friendlies or two mercenaries from the Call of Duty community (using the in-game “Looking for Party” feature), it is mission critical that you finish what you started here.

Complete the Atomgrad Raid Episode 04 on Regular difficulty to receive an exclusive Farah Skin

difficulty to receive an exclusive Farah Skin Complete the Atomgrad Raid Episode 04 on Veteran difficulty to unlock the “Projectile” Weapon Camo

difficulty to unlock the “Projectile” Weapon Camo Find the secret weapon in the Atomgrad Raid Episode 04 to unlock the “Tarnished” Weapon Camo

The mystery crate upon completing the Atomgrad Raid Episode 04 can unlock a Weapon Charm, Player Card, and Loading Screen

"Be careful who you trust, Sergeant. People you know can hurt you the most." — Ghost, Modern Warfare II

COOPERATIVE

Adjustments

CP Kits at Rank 10 will now receive a reminder splash at the beginning of each Mission about their inventory buffs

CP Kits at Ranks 5-9 and Rank 10 will also have a unique icon next to their role/armor bar

Added new intel collection rewards for 100 and 150 intel pickups

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where Players could duplicate Armor Plates by dropping them

Fixed an issue where Players would receive a full Armor Bundle when picking up a single Armor Plate

MULTIPLAYER

MAPS

New Map

Vondel Waterfront

Our new 6v6 Multiplayer Map arrives with Season 04 Reloaded - Welcome to the scenic Vondel Waterfront... The floating homes and waterways present multiple flanking paths, with the Map’s two main power positions looming over the center. While this location will look familiar to Vondel Players, expect specific changes to keep this map balanced for Core Multiplayer.

PLAYLIST

Vondel Waterfront 24/7

Killstreak Confirmed

Deathmatch Domination

Shipment 24/7

Shoot House 24/7

GENERAL

Adjustments

The vehicles in Santa Seña Border Crossing will no longer explode. They can still be damaged, but cannot kill Players

Improved hit registration on Dummy Models in the Firing Range

Reactive Operator skins will now show effects in the Firing Range

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where Dummies would not return to a standing state when exiting and re-entering the Firing Range

Fixed a small number of issues affecting accuracy tracking when Players switched weapons in the Firing Range

Fixed an issue where the Survivor Perk was not sending Players into Last Stand in team revive modes

Fixed an issue where the Player’s squadmates didn’t have friendly and squad UI indicators in Ground War

Fixed an issue where Private Matches were not supporting 32 Players

MWII RANKED PLAY

New Season 04 Reloaded Restrictions

Weapons

MX Guardian

