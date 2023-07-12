Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Reloaded patch notes: New Battle Pass, map, weapon adjustment, and more

The Season 4 Reloaded patch of Modern Warfare 2 is out, bringing several changes to Activision's latest multiplayer title. The most recent update adds a brand-new map to the multiplayer playlist, taken from the Vondel map of Warzone 2. The last episode of the Atomgrad Raid is also out, which will conclude the storyline of the mini-series.
Alongside all these things, Season 4 Reloaded is also introducing the latest weapon rebalancing and a brand new fully automatic shotgun to the armory of the title. All of these changes and new items have been listed on the patch note posted on the official Call of Duty blog.
Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Reloaded patch notes
GLOBAL
STABILITY
- This update contains several fixes for known crashes. We continue to prioritize increased stability and crash fixes across all platforms.
BATTLE PASS
The [CLASSIFIED] Sector is now ready for you to access. It has an additional five items to unlock, and includes the new MX Guardian shotgun.
Unlike a traditional Battle Pass Sector, all five items in the special MX Guardian Sector are unlocked through challenges:
- Dependable Emblem: Get 10 ADS Operator Kills with Shotguns
- Gunfire Calling Card: Get 10 Hipfire Operator Kills with Shotguns
- Fanning Hutch Loading Screen: Get 10 Headshot Operator Kills with Shotguns
- 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token: Get 10 One Shot Operator Kills with Shotguns
- MX Guardian: Earn All Sector Rewards
OPERATORS
New Operators
The Boys: Starlight, Homelander, and Black Noir
Starlight Operator includes:
1) Three Tracer Weapon Blueprints with Dismemberment:
- “Des Moines Defender” Assault Rifle
- Pro-Tuned “World Saver” SMG
- “Blinding Light” Sidearm
2) “Necessary Evil” Finishing Move
3) Weapon Charm, Loading Screen, Weapon Sticker, and Emble
Homelander Operator includes:
1)Three Tracer Weapon Blueprints with Dismemberment:
- “Bravado” Assault Rifle
- Pro-Tuned “Vought Issue” Assault Rifle
- Pro-Tuned “Superiority Complex” SMG
2) “Laser Everyone” Finishing Move
3)Weapon Decal, Emblem, Loading Screen, and Weapon Charm
Black Noir Operator includes:
1) Two Tracer Weapon Blueprints with Dismemberment:
- “Unspoken Word” Sniper Rifle
- “Quiet Rage” Assault Rifle
- “Noir’s Blades” Melee Weapon
2) “Shhh” Finishing Move
3) Weapon Charm, Loading Screen, Weapon Sticker, and Emblem
Izzy
Available in Tracer Pack: Izanami Operator Bundle
EVENTS
The Boys: Diabolical Camo Challenges
Season 04 Reloaded arrives with some f***ing diabolical camo challenges!
- Assault Rifles: Get 50 Operator headshots
- Battle Rifles: Get 25 Operator kills from behind
- SMGs: Get 250 Operator kills
- Shotguns: Get 30 Operator kills while prone
- LMGs: Get 30 Operator kills while using a suppressor
- Marksman Rifles: Get 30 Operator kills while mounted
- Sniper Rifles: Get 3 kills without dying 10 times
- Sidearms: Get 50 enemy longshot kills
- Launcher: Get 40 Operator kills
- Melee: Get 30 enemy kills
Complete all ten to unlock a universal camo, which can be used on all weapons once unlocked, and a Weapon Charm, which proves mastery of this event.
WEAPONS
New Weapon
Brand new MX Guardian shotgun in Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Reloaded (Image via Activision)
MX Guardian (Shotgun)
- Fully automatic 12-gauge shotgun
- Unlockable via New Battle Pass Challenge
General
Semi-auto and burst weapon shot queuing improvements:
- We have improved shot queuing to better detect intended weapon fire events and prevent the occasional “jamming” effect. This results in a smoother firing experience for most pistols and semi-auto Battle Rifles.
Base weapon stat bars have been updated to more accurately reflect their functionality.
Attachment stat values have been updated to more accurately reflect their functionality.
New Attachments
» Underbarrel «
Corvus Torch
- Dragon’s Breath packed underbarrel shotgun
- Available to all Weapons that are compatible with underbarrel shotguns upon completion of Challenge
Weapon Balancing
Warzone
At the launch of Season 04, weapons in Warzone saw a significant change to their damage profiles, which resulted in an overall increase to the duration of engagements. With Season 04 Reloaded we are placing a bigger emphasis on accuracy in gunfights. To achieve this, every Weapon has had its Warzone damage profiles adjusted to fit into this new balance paradigm with additional attention given to the most dominant Weapons. While this change will result in a wider range of Time to Kill values, meaning some Weapons will be able to kill faster when fired more accurately, and slower when not—it allows Weapons the necessary space to feel more distinct and promotes an ecosystem where each Weapon class can excel.
» Submachine Guns «
ISO 45
- Reduced close range damage
- Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only
- Increased hip spread
Vaznev 9k
- Reduced close-mid damage distance
» Assault Rifles «
Kastov 762
- Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only
- Increased time to ADS
Kastov-74u
- Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only
- Increased hip spread
TAQ-56
- Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only
» Shotguns «
KV Broadside
- Increased mid range damage | MWII Only
Bryson 800
- Reduced damage to head, upper torso, legs, and arms | MWII Only
- Reduced mid-damage range slightly | MWII Only
Bryson 890
- Reduced damage to arms | MWII Only
- Increased damage to lower torso | MWII Only
- Increased ADS movement speed
Expedite 12
- Increase damage to head and upper torso | MWII Only
- Reduced ADS time
- Reduced hip spread
» Marksman Rifles «
Tempus Torrent
- Reduced close to mid range damage | MWII Only
- Reduced neck location damage | MWII Only
- Increased time to ADS
EBR-14
- Reduced ADS movement speed
- Reduced hip strafe speed
Lockwood MK2
- Reduced time to ADS
- Movement increase
SA-B 60
- Movement increase
Weapons Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with Underbarrel Grenade Launchers that prevented explosion effects from occurring when hitting Players with a direct shot as long as the grenade is at arming distance
- The LA-B 330/SP-X 80 22” Cavalry Barrel attachment now displays that it will block muzzle attachments
- The FTAC Siege Supertac-VI attachment now displays that it will block muzzle attachments
- Fixed a crash that could occur when equipping the Liquid Hot Blueprint and changing the receiver
AUDIO
Adjustments
- Decreased how often “low ammo” VO alerts play
Audio Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where ascender sounds would sometimes not function as intended
- Fixed an issue where final hit marker sounds occasionally didn’t play
- Fixed an issue where Shock Stick electrocute sounds did not play on affected entities as intended
SOCIAL
Adjustments
In-Game Looking for Party (LFP) - Party Browser
- Overhauled LFP system to help players find parties with similar communication and playstyle preferences. The following changes were made to improve player experience based on community feedback:
- Dynamic Preferences – In addition to communication types, expanded preference list to include primary and secondary playstyle options (E.g., focus on faction missions, or competitive vs casual playstyles)
- Advertise Your Party - Party leaders can broadcast your existing party and attract individuals who share similar preferences. Fill up your squad with compatible teammates before diving into the action for more collaborative & team-based play.
- Browse Parties and Join - No more waiting around! Players can now explore a list of available parties with matching preferences to join them immediately. Note: Exact matches only
- Quality of Life Improvements – Fixed bugs and improved overall user interface to ensure a smoother experience.
Community Feedback - In-Game Surveys
We value your feedback! Starting in Season 04 Reloaded, Players will be randomly selected for one question surveys following their match. Your feedback is greatly appreciated and will be used to create a better gaming experience for all Call of Duty players
UI/UX
Adjustments
- An in-game notification now displays when the Player acquires a Battle Pass Token
- Streamlined the Weapon progression menu
GLOBAL BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where the Heated Madness Barrell was showing the incorrect attachment skin
- Fixed an issue where the Survivor Perk was not sending players into last stand in team revive modes
- Fixed an issue where the hostage in Hostage Rescue wasn’t dropping to the ground properly when the person carrying the hostage was struck and killed with equipment
- Fixed an exploit where Players could equip unobtained Camos on PS5
- Fixed an issue where Private Matches were not supporting 32 Players
- Fixed an issue where Players would show as being kicked and left the match as separate notifications in the killfeed
- Fixed an issue where one Loading Screen had a placeholder name
- Fixed an issue where the Bryson 800 series platform 18” Demo Firewall attachment displayed different pros and cons between the Bryson 800 and Bryson 890
- Fixed an issue where equipping a fastdraw rear grip to a handgun Blueprint with Akimbo grip will cause the Player to clip through the floor
- Fixed an issue where the Gameplay Tips option would reset to on after switching it off
- Fixed an issue where the Riot Shield would persist on the gun table in the active armory when selected as a secondary
- Fixed an issue where the Player’s squadmates didn’t have friendly and squad UI indicators in Ground War
- Fixed an issue where the Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap was incorrectly stating that it would increase sprint speed
- Fixed an issue where the gas mask overlay would stay on screen after dying
- Fixed an issue where the Royal Combat Knife would display a placeholder image in the Killcam
- Fixed an issue where stowing an item while reloading would cause Players to lose control of their camera
- Fixed an issue where Players would be unable to swap Loadouts on the first attempt in the Firing Range
- Fixed an issue where some vehicles would prevent cleanly exiting if parked at very specific angles
PC SETTINGS
- KBM/gamepad players now have the ability to easily swap items within their backpack to their preferred location.
- The loadout system now enables players to effortlessly switch their primary and secondary weapons.
SPECIAL OPS
ATOMGRAD RAID
Atomgrad Raid Episode 04 is now available
Atomgrad will conclude in Season 04 Reloaded with an intense RAID experience for a squad of three Operators.
Whether that’s you and two friendlies or two mercenaries from the Call of Duty community (using the in-game “Looking for Party” feature), it is mission critical that you finish what you started here.
- Complete the Atomgrad Raid Episode 04 on Regular difficulty to receive an exclusive Farah Skin
- Complete the Atomgrad Raid Episode 04 on Veteran difficulty to unlock the “Projectile” Weapon Camo
- Find the secret weapon in the Atomgrad Raid Episode 04 to unlock the “Tarnished” Weapon Camo
- The mystery crate upon completing the Atomgrad Raid Episode 04 can unlock a Weapon Charm, Player Card, and Loading Screen
"Be careful who you trust, Sergeant. People you know can hurt you the most." — Ghost, Modern Warfare II
COOPERATIVE
Adjustments
- CP Kits at Rank 10 will now receive a reminder splash at the beginning of each Mission about their inventory buffs
- CP Kits at Ranks 5-9 and Rank 10 will also have a unique icon next to their role/armor bar
- Added new intel collection rewards for 100 and 150 intel pickups
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where Players could duplicate Armor Plates by dropping them
- Fixed an issue where Players would receive a full Armor Bundle when picking up a single Armor Plate
MULTIPLAYER
MAPS
New Map
Vondel Waterfront
Our new 6v6 Multiplayer Map arrives with Season 04 Reloaded - Welcome to the scenic Vondel Waterfront... The floating homes and waterways present multiple flanking paths, with the Map’s two main power positions looming over the center. While this location will look familiar to Vondel Players, expect specific changes to keep this map balanced for Core Multiplayer.
PLAYLIST
- Vondel Waterfront 24/7
- Killstreak Confirmed
- Deathmatch Domination
- Shipment 24/7
- Shoot House 24/7
GENERAL
Adjustments
- The vehicles in Santa Seña Border Crossing will no longer explode. They can still be damaged, but cannot kill Players
- Improved hit registration on Dummy Models in the Firing Range
- Reactive Operator skins will now show effects in the Firing Range
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where Dummies would not return to a standing state when exiting and re-entering the Firing Range
- Fixed a small number of issues affecting accuracy tracking when Players switched weapons in the Firing Range
- Fixed an issue where the Survivor Perk was not sending Players into Last Stand in team revive modes
- Fixed an issue where the Player’s squadmates didn’t have friendly and squad UI indicators in Ground War
- Fixed an issue where Private Matches were not supporting 32 Players
MWII RANKED PLAY
New Season 04 Reloaded Restrictions
Weapons
- MX Guardian