How to complete Episode 4 of Atomgrad Raid in Modern Warfare 2

Episode 4 of Atomgrad Raid is currently underway in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, arriving in the game with the Season 4 Reloaded update. Episode 4 is the final entry into the series, marking an end to the Atomgrad epic. In this episode, players assume the role of Price, Farah, and Alex as they escape from the shackles of the Al Qatala and stop Hadir from executing his sinister plans.

Raid is a co-op game mode in Modern Warfare 2. However, unlike other spec ops modes in the game, it focuses on the narrative. Here, three players team up in an exciting adventure that builds up on the storyline of the series' campaign. Raid involves puzzles to solve, AI soldiers, and plenty of other content worth checking out.

However, the Atomgrad storyline comes to an end in Episode 4. With that said, this guide will take a closer look at Episode 4 of Raid in Modern Warfare 2 and how you can complete it easily.

Guide to easily completing Episode 4 of Atomgrad Raid in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



If you aren’t afraid of spoilers, see more in the bit.ly/S04Atomgrad The epic conclusion of the Special Ops RAID: Atomgrad goes live in Season 04 Reloaded.If you aren’t afraid of spoilers, see more in the #CODBlog

Keeping up with the trend, the new Raid episode isn't short or easy. It involves a lot of teamwork and puzzle-solving to get to the end of it. But that's not all. You will encounter tons of AI combatants at all stages, including Juggernauts.

Since this mission is divided into multiple important junctions, the walkthrough will also be split as such. Hence, skip to the desired section if you are struggling with it.

With that said, here's how you can complete Episode 4 of Raid in Modern Warfare 2:

Guiding Farah to Alex and Price

Alex and Price guiding Farah in Modern Warfare 2 Raid Ep 4 (Image via @Gamer's Little Playground on YouTube)

The mission starts with Alex and Price in a jail cell while Farah is tied up and blindfolded elsewhere. In this section, you must guide Farah to lead her to your jail cells. Here's how to do so:

If you are Farah, it's up to your teammates to help you. On the other hand, if you are Price or Alex, you can directly interact with the screens in front of you to guide her to safety. When Hadir leaves the room, instruct Farah that the room is clear.

Now guide her towards the camera C6. However, there's a laser nearby, so do not be hasty here. Switch to the C6 camera that states Stairway Entrance 2 Sec. 4.

Guide around the box, evading the laser. Now help her escape the room and go up the stairs. When she reaches the tunnel, get one of the players to distract the guard.

While the guard is distracted, have Farah walk up to the other player and get her bindings off.

Now ask Farah to eliminate the guard and press the red button. All three of them will be out of their jail cells. Acquire some weapons and defeat the AI combatants.

Simply head back to the room where Farah came from and enter through the blue door on the other side.

Clearing the hallway

The hallway in Modern Warfare 2 Raid Ep 4 (Image via @Gamer's Little Playground on YouTube)

Head down once you have all made your way through the blue door and acquired your loadouts. Here, you will encounter many AI soldiers. Eliminate them and keep moving forward until you reach the end. Your goal here is to enter through the lighted hallway to the left, which will be locked.

Here's how you can get inside:

Use either of the stairs at the end of the tunnel to reach a level up.

Find the red button there. When you hold the button, the cell door will open. Hence, you'll have to hold it till your teammates reach the other side.

Let go of the button and ask your teammates to hold down the button right next to the locked door on the other side.

Enter through the door and make your way down until you reach a small room with nowhere to go.

Find the thick wire in the center and melee it until it breaks, paving a way to reach the lower level.

Enter through the hole to reach down.

Solving the first laser puzzle

First laser puzzle in Modern Warfare 2 Raid Ep 4 (Image via @Gamer's Little Playground on YouTube)

You will be welcomed with your first laser puzzle when you reach the lower levels. Here's how to solve it:

As soon as you enter the laser room, turn right and get up on top of the missile shells. Keep hugging the wall and move forward through the containers.

Then jump on top of the box in the middle, right next to the center control room. Jump to the next box and then again to the yellow bars on top.

Now it's all about timing. As soon as the laser from the center room door turns away, all three of your teammates will have to regroup at the door by interacting with it.

Get inside the room and disable the lasers.

Now make your way to the tunnel that leads upwards. Defeat the AI soldiers there, and you will reach the second laser puzzle.

Solving the second and third laser puzzle

Third laser puzzle in Modern Warfare 2 Raid Ep 4 (Image via @Gamer's Little Playground on YouTube)

This is one of the most challenging sections of the mission. Here's how to get around this puzzle in Modern Warfare 2:

Regroup outside the center lane while avoiding the lasers. There will be a pillar right in front of you that no laser hits.

Avoid the lasers and reach this location. This can be done with only one player at a time.

Study the pattern of the lasers and avoid any trips to reach the door at the top left corner. Regroup here and disable the traps. You will now come face to face with the third and final laser puzzle.

The next section must also be done with one player at a time. Study the lasers, and while avoiding them, head to the right side of the room. Find cover between the barrels and the shells.

When the timing is right, jump on top of the tallest box. Now jump onto the beam right in front of you.

Jump to the second bar and then finally directly to the other side. Collect ammo and shields in this area.

Getting to the map room

Inside the map room in Modern Warfare 2 Raid Ep 4 (Image via @Gamer's Little Playground on YouTube)

Getting to the map room is simple and only involves eliminating AI soldiers. Here's how you can get to the map room:

Once you have restocked, move through the door and disable the trap. Keep moving forward, and you will encounter many enemies in this area.

Eliminate them and keep moving forward until you reach a door to your left where you can regroup.

Proceed up the stairs until you reach the end. Look to the left, and you will notice a vent. Crawl through until you see an opening below. Drop through it to reach the map room.

Navigating the Juggernaut maze and getting the Keycard

Getting the nuclear warhead in Modern Warfare 2 Raid Ep 4 (Image via @Gamer's Little Playground on YouTube)

In the map room, you will find a chart or map that lays out the maze and an HVT marked on it, along with a location where you will find nuclear materials. Only two players can head into the maze; one must stay back and guide them through it. Here's how you can complete this section in Modern Warfare 2 Raid Episode 4:

Guide your teammates through the maze to the HVT. There will be leaking fires on the way that the person in the map room must turn off. To do so, interact with the valve located on the computer terminal. Doing so will momentarily turn it off.

Eliminate the HVT and acquire the Keycard.

Make your way to the marked location and get access to the bunker.

Acquire the nuclear material. This will spawn enemies in the map room. The player staying behind has to eliminate them.

Take the nuclear material and make your way back to the map room. However, if you keep holding it, your screen will start fading, and you will die. Hence, keep switching it between the two players until you reach the map room.

Now drop the nuclear material in the box located right outside on the other side of the map room.

Once that is done, make your back all way to the location where you completed the third laser puzzle and regrouped.

Outside the door, turn left and use your Keycard to open the locked door.

Stopping Hadir from exfiltrating

The end cutscene in Modern Warfare 2 Raid Ep 4 (Image via @Gamer's Little Playground on YouTube)

Make your way down and restock on supplies. Keep moving forward and regroup at the door. Opening the door will begin the final sequence of the mission. As you enter through the door, you will find Hadir escaping. Here's how to stop him:

Use the ropes next to you to rappel all the way to the top.

Defeat the enemies and make your way up until you find the red button puzzle. Solve it like you did in the 'Clearing the tunnels' section.

Keep moving forward until you find the beam to reach the elevator shaft. When Hadir's elevator comes close, jump on top of it.

Break the elevator wires by meleeing them. Make sure to haste and break them before the elevator reaches the top.

As soon as it breaks, the elevator will rush toward the ground. Jump to the nearby bars to escape the fall.

Now slowly make your way down. Stock up before interacting with the elevator, as the next phase will bring tons of AI enemies, including Juggernauts and Pyros.

Regroup at the elevator and survive the different waves of enemies. Once cleared, interact with the elevator to begin the final cut scene and end episode 4 of Modern Warfare 2 Raid.

This is all there is to know about completing Episode 4 of Raid in Modern Warfare 2. Once completed, you will earn many rewards. This will also unlock the Veteran mode, which will reward you with the Projectile Camo for use in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer and Warzone 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded are now live. The update is now available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.