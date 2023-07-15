How to unlock the Projectile Weapon Camo in MW2 Raid

The Projectile Camo is a unique weapon skin that can be earned through MW2's Raid mode. You can acquire this item for free, though you will have to put in a little time to get it. Unlike most other free skins, the Projectile Camo is animated and comes in a green-black variant. This highly sought-after item can only be unlocked by playing the latest episode of Atomgrad Raid.

This piece of content arrived with the Season 4 Reloaded update. The Episode marks the end of Modern Warfare 2's Atomgrad saga and brings with it a lot of interesting rewards for players to earn for free. These bonuses include an Operator skin, two weapon skins, the Projectile Camo, and a host of other cosmetic items.

This camo can be unlocked by completing Episode 4 of Atomgrad Raid in the Veteran difficult. However, this setting will be locked by default. Fortunately, this guide will offer a closer look at how one can get a hold of the new Projectile Camo in MW2 Raid.

How to get the Projectile Weapon Camo in MW2 Raid

To make Atomgrad Raid Episode 4's Veteran mode accessible, you'll have to first complete it on any difficulty. After that, the difficulty setting you want to enable will be unlocked. Just like all other Raid episodes, you'll need to party up with two other players to get started.

Episode 4 of Atomgrad raid is difficult to complete, more so in Veteran mode. You'll have to fight Juggernauts, hordes of AI soldiers, solve difficult puzzles, and work as a unit to complete it. In Veteran, all these challenges become even more difficult with more enemy spawns, making completing Episode 4 extremely taxing.

However, it can be extremely rewarding as well. After you complete this episode by preventing Hadir from escaping, a cutscene will play, and the Projectile Camo will be unlocked. Subsequently, you'll be able to use it on every weapon in this title, including the Riot Shield. It is, however, worth noting that although this item can be used in Warzone 2, you'll strictly need to own MW2 to earn the skin.

That is all there is to know about unlocking the Projectile Weapon Camo in MW2 Raid Episode 4. Although difficult to earn, it is a fun and premium addition that all players should add to their collections.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded are now live. This update is now available on the Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.