All rewards for the new Atomguard Raid Episode 4 in Modern Warfare 2

Season 4 Reloaded patch has dropped for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, and fans are thrilled about the changes it has brought. Season 4 Reloaded was highly anticipated to bring numerous great additions and changes to the game; on that note, the developer has delivered them. The new update has introduced a new weapon, new crossover operator bundles with a famous TV series, The Boys, and many other great additions. Furthermore, quite a list of bugs affecting the game's health has been addressed and fixed with this update.

The fourth and final episode, Episode 4, for the latest Atomguard Raid, has been added to Modern Warfare 2. Fans are thrilled to have finally gotten access to the final episode of the entire series.

The developers promise that the newest episode will be packed with intense action, and players should prepare their squads to face the music. The Atomguard Raid Episode 4 in Modern Warfare 2 also features several rewards. Below is a list of rewards for completing specific tasks within the Raid:

Weapon Charm, Player Card, and Loading Screen

Exclusive Farah Skin

“Projectile” Weapon Camo

“Tarnished” Weapon Camo

How to unlock all the rewards of Atomguard Raid Episode 4 in Modern Warfare 2?

As players team up with their friends to defeat the final episode of the Atomguard Raid, completing the following changes will unlock the rewards associated with the mission:

Weapon Charm, Player Card, and Loading Screen can be unlocked by completing Atomgrad Raid Episode 4.

can be unlocked by completing Atomgrad Raid Episode 4. Exclusive Farah Skin can be unlocked by completing Atomgrad Raid Episode 4 on regular difficulty.

can be unlocked by completing Atomgrad Raid Episode 4 on regular difficulty. “Projectile” Weapon Camo can be unlocked by completing Atomgrad Raid Episode 4 in veteran difficulty.

can be unlocked by completing Atomgrad Raid Episode 4 in veteran difficulty. “Tarnished” Weapon Camo can be unlocked by finding the secret weapon in the Atomgrad Raid Episode 4.

Cooperative Adjustments

Certain facets of cooperative gameplay have also been adjusted and tweaked for a better and smoother player experience. As per the patch notes, the following changes were made:

CP Kits at Rank 10 will now receive a reminder splash at the beginning of each mission about their inventory buffs.

CP Kits at Ranks 5-9 and Rank 10 will also have a unique icon next to their role/armor bar.

Added new intel collection rewards for 100 and 150 intel pickups.

Other bug fixes

A few bugs affecting the cooperative setting of Modern Warfare 2 have also been patched with the Season 4 Reloaded patch.

Fixed an issue where Players could duplicate Armor Plates by dropping them

Fixed an issue where Players would receive a full Armor Bundle when picking up a single Armor Plate

