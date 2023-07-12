All assault rifle changes in Warzone 2 and MW 2 Season 4 Reloaded: Kastov 762 nerf, TAQ-56 buff, and more

The newest patch for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 has dropped, and gamers are in for quite a surprise. The latest COD patch brings wonderful news and some interesting balance changes to the overall gun economy in the game. Numerous weapons have received important modifications to ensure a healthy balance to the game's overall gun meta.

Not only have balance changes been made to Warzone and Modern Warfare 2, but the developers over at Activision have also released their new collaboration with the famous TV show, The Boys. This expansion includes new operator bundles and assorted events.

Warzone 2 and MW 2 Season 4 reloaded: TAQ-56 comes to meta, Kastov 762 balancing, and more

According to the patch notes, quite a few weapons are being tweaked to ensure a better and more balanced competitive atmosphere within Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. The assault rifle class has been tweaked to ensure better performance in-game and enhance the overall distribution of the weapon pool.

Both games had been going off strongly with a meta-circling around assault rifles since the release of Season 4 reloaded. The latest patch has made much-required changes to improve the health of the multiplayer sphere of both games. Here is the list of changes that have been made to the assault rifles in Season 4 Reloaded as per the latest patch notes:

Kastov 762

Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only

Increased time to ADS

Kastov-74u

Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only

Increased hip spread

TAQ-56

Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only

How will assault rifles be affected by these changes in Warzone 2 and MW 2 Season 4 Reloaded?

Judging from the information available from the patch notes, it is undisputed that the TAQ-56 will soon be changing the meta within the games. With the Kastov-74u and the Kastov 762 receiving significant nerfs to their overall damage output, ADS speed, and average hip fire, their utility in being efficient on the battlefield has definitely degraded.

While the TAQ-56 might have also received a nerf to its headshot multiplier, the gun still remains very handy and versatile, making it the perfect tool to be aggressive in Modern Warfare 2.

Bug fixes

The developers have also heeded the bugs plaguing the game since the release of the previous patch, addressing several of them and making the overall players' experience a better one. The patch includes the following fixes for Warzone 2 and MW 2 Season 4 Reloaded:

Fixed an issue where Dummies would not return to a standing state when exiting and re-entering the Firing Range.

Fixed a small number of issues affecting accuracy tracking when Players switched weapons in the Firing Range.

Fixed an issue where the Survivor Perk was not sending Players into Last Stand in team revive modes.

Fixed an issue where the Player’s squadmates didn’t have friendly and squad UI indicators in Ground War.

Fixed an issue where Private Matches were not supporting 32 Players.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Call of Duty news and guides.

Poll : 0 votes