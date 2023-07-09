Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 cast list of the characters

Modern Warfare 2 has been out for over a year, and even such time apart, the game remains glorious to this day. Its campaign storyline features some of the most iconic characters from the series, such as Captain Price, Ghost, Valeria, and more. Modern Warfare 2 arguably has some of the best storytelling aspects for an FPS game.

Every Call of Duty game is action-packed, and Modern Warfare 2 holds its end of the bargain. Players who have been following the Call of Duty titles will surely recognize the familiar voices running in the series. Our article highlights the veteran and new voice actors who share a huge part in the game's success.

All Modern Warfare 2 characters and their voice actors

Below is a list of all the prestigious voice actors who have represented the iconic characters of Modern Warfare 2:

Alejandro Vargas – Alain Mesa

– Alain Mesa Captain John Price – Barry Sloane

– Barry Sloane General Shepherd – Glenn Morshower

– Glenn Morshower Colonel Alejandro Vargas – Alain Mesa

– Alain Mesa Hassan Zyani – Ibrahim Renno

– Ibrahim Renno John "Soap" MacTavish – Neil Ellice

– Neil Ellice Kate Laswell – Rya Kihlstedt

– Rya Kihlstedt Kyle “Gaz” Garrick – Elliot Knight

– Elliot Knight Philip Graves – Warren Kole

– Warren Kole Rodolfo Parra – Bayardo De Murguia

– Bayardo De Murguia Simon “Ghost” Riley – Samuel Roukin

– Samuel Roukin Valeria Garza – Maria Elisa Camargo

– Maria Elisa Camargo Diego Salgado – Ramon Fernandez

– Ramon Fernandez Farah Karim – Claudia Doumit

– Claudia Doumit Nikolai - Stefan Kapicic

- Stefan Kapicic Nunez – Ace Marrero

– Ace Marrero Rozlin "Roze" Helms - Alicyn Packard

- Alicyn Packard Hiro 'Oni' Watanabe - Daisuke Tsuji

- Daisuke Tsuji Gustavo ''Gus'' Rodriguez - Daniel Marin

The new additions to the cast, such as Samuel Roukin featuring as Ghost, Alicyn Packard as Roze Helms, and more, have been a great welcome to the roster. Enthusiasts must have surely noticed all the voice actors from the prequel reprising their respective roles for this title, ensuring its success through its release.

The game's campaign has received numerous appraisals for the team's hard work and effort in pushing forward the storyline left behind by the series' 2019 title (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare). Despite receiving harsh criticism, the community has thoroughly enjoyed the jaw-dropping moments and the exceptional acting this title has put forward.

The developers at Blizzard and Activision have revamped and made numerous balance changes to the game's multiplayer structure, which was lacking in its prequel.

Modern Warfare 2 is an exceptionally well-rounded game. It certainly ticks all the boxes of having a great storyline and a great multiplayer mode for grinders to compete in. Besides, the cast has performed their roles perfectly, ensuring this title's success when released.

